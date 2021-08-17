The contest will mark the fifth Christmas showdown between James and Durant, but the story lines extend far past the two centerpieces: James will play Kyrie Irving, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate; Durant will face Russell Westbrook, his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate; and James Harden will face Westbrook, following their shared stints with the Thunder and Houston Rockets.
The long-anticipated holiday clash highlighted Tuesday’s partial release of the NBA’s 2021-22 schedule, which will return to its standard length of 82 games following a delayed and shortened 2020-21 season. The NBA will release its full schedule Friday, although it announced Tuesday that the regular season will begin Oct. 19 and conclude April 10. A play-in tournament, which again will feature the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th seeds in each conference, will run from April 12 to 15 before the playoffs begin April 16. The All-Star Game is set for Feb. 20 in Cleveland.
As usual, Christmas will feature a nationally televised quintuple-header. Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks will visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in a rematch of a tense first-round series at noon Eastern time on ESPN. The Boston Celtics will visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, the reigning NBA champions, at 2:30 p.m. on ABC. The Golden State Warriors will visit the Phoenix Suns, the defending Western Conference champions, at 5 p.m. before the Lakers host the Nets at 8 p.m., with both games airing on ABC. And, in the nightcap, the Utah Jazz will host the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Four teams that played on Christmas last year will not return this year: the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Of the four, the Heat looms as the biggest snub, given its active offseason, which included the addition of Kyle Lowry. The NBA apparently couldn’t find room for television darling Zion Williamson, who has yet to reach the playoffs in his two seasons in New Orleans, or reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Meanwhile, the Clippers will open the season without Kawhi Leonard, who recently had surgery to address a partially torn ACL.
The Lakers and the Nets will feature prominently on TNT’s opening night slate as well. The Bucks will host the Nets, whom they beat in a seven-game second-round series, for their ring night Oct. 19. Later that evening, James and the Lakers will host Stephen Curry and the Warriors after the Pacific Division powers squared off in the 2021 play-in round.
The rest of the NBA’s nationally televised opening week schedule rewards teams that went deep in the playoffs and offers a platform for several rising stars. TNT will air a doubleheader Thursday, Oct. 21: Luka Doncic’s Mavericks will face Young’s Hawks in a battle of 2018 draft standouts, and Curry’s Warriors will play the Clippers, who reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history.
ESPN’s opening week slate starts Wednesday when Kemba Walker and the Knicks host his former team, the Celtics. Later that night, the Suns will host the Nuggets in a rematch of their second-round playoff series. On Friday, ESPN will air an Atlantic Division clash between the Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers before the Lakers host the Suns in a rematch of their first-round playoff series.