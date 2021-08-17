Four teams that played on Christmas last year will not return this year: the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Of the four, the Heat looms as the biggest snub, given its active offseason, which included the addition of Kyle Lowry. The NBA apparently couldn’t find room for television darling Zion Williamson, who has yet to reach the playoffs in his two seasons in New Orleans, or reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Meanwhile, the Clippers will open the season without Kawhi Leonard, who recently had surgery to address a partially torn ACL.