“Some of it is those trust throws and knowing when guys are going to break in or out and at what point; being on the same page with a guy on a signal; or kind of being able to trust what the line is doing, what I think they’re doing, in terms of when we talk about protections and different things,” Fitzpatrick said Tuesday. “Knowing that they’ll be there to pick the guys up and trust that they’re picking them up, it’s all that kind of stuff. ... Those were probably the two best throws that highlight the fact that we’re feeling a little bit more comfortable on offense with each other.”