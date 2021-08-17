When Fitzpatrick released the ball, McLaurin had just started breaking in his route, and three defenders crowded the middle of the field. Yet the ball arrived at McLaurin’s chest, away from the linebacker chasing him.
“Which was nice for me because you get a chance to catch the ball and run,” McLaurin said. “Obviously he knows the offensive scheme at this point, but the anticipation, the details of the routing, and then getting the chemistry with the rest of our receivers, that’s what we’re continuing to work out.”
On the next series, Fitzpatrick relied on trust again. On third and 10, he went deep down the right sideline, releasing the ball as tight end Logan Thomas was still setting up his route. When Thomas turned around for the catch, the ball landed perfectly along his inside shoulder, away from the defender glued to his back, for a 24-yard gain.
“Some of it is those trust throws and knowing when guys are going to break in or out and at what point; being on the same page with a guy on a signal; or kind of being able to trust what the line is doing, what I think they’re doing, in terms of when we talk about protections and different things,” Fitzpatrick said Tuesday. “Knowing that they’ll be there to pick the guys up and trust that they’re picking them up, it’s all that kind of stuff. ... Those were probably the two best throws that highlight the fact that we’re feeling a little bit more comfortable on offense with each other.”
Three weeks into training camp, Washington’s “dynamic” offense, as Fitzpatrick describes it, remains a work in progress. But the quarterback’s comfort in the system and with his new teammates offers the clearest signs of change.
Washington signed Fitzpatrick, 38, to a one-year deal in March on the belief that his 16 seasons of NFL experience and his track record of quickly adapting to new systems — Washington is his eighth team — and new players could stabilize a group in transition. He has seen almost everything.
But Fitzpatrick has never been a team’s starter from the outset. He typically has been the veteran reserve, the mentor in the quarterbacks room, the experienced player who can step in at a moment’s notice when the starter is struggling or hurt.
What’s familiar is also new in Washington.
“For me in the situations that I go into, that’s normally not the case. The case is ‘Prove it to me; show it to me,’ and then maybe the leash gets a little bit longer,” he said. “There are a couple reads and throws, the way they do things here, that made me scratch my head at first that I totally get and am onboard with now. ... They look at football differently than I ever have. ...
“But I think the biggest thing with my experience and the stuff that I have seen — especially when a season pops up and there’s adversity and there’s bad things that are going to happen and good things that are going to happen — is managing expectations.”
Fitzpatrick said Washington is the best situation he has been in, largely because of the team’s potential and bevy of playmakers. But as he continues to adapt, he has used many of the tactics that worked for him in the past — and made him appealing to Washington.
He stresses the details and finer points of the game while keeping it light. Between reps at practice, he’s often talking to a receiver about the intricacies of a route or chatting with Thomas about the timing on a play — or he’s just talking trash to the defensive line and cracking jokes with his fellow quarterbacks.
“There’s been some times where he’ll come in the huddle and say, ‘We need to do this,’ or, ‘We need to do that,’ or, ‘This isn’t right,’ ” McLaurin said. “... It’s never in a patronizing tone. It’s never like he’s getting on you. It’s just calm. ...
“There’s a lot of the times we don’t even speak about football after practice is over, like outside of the film room. We’re just talking about life, getting to know his family, getting to know mine. And that goes a long way because you’re building that trust and you’re building that friendship, but also that other person cares about you, so you don’t want to let them down. I think that’s the biggest thing.”
Washington’s receivers described Alex Smith similarly when he took over at quarterback last season; his experience, they said, had a calming effect, especially during tight games. He was a natural leader, and there was trust that he would put his receivers in the right position.
But the offense this year figures to look a bit different with Fitzpatrick and the addition of new playmakers at wide receiver, including Curtis Samuel (who has yet to fully practice because of a groin injury and a stint on the reserve/covid-19 list) and rookie Dyami Brown.
Washington values versatility at nearly every position to provide depth and insurance when injuries pile up but also to create more options within the offense. Coordinator Scott Turner’s attack relies heavily on a do-it-all tight end, which Thomas has shown signs of becoming, and running backs who can catch passes. It also favors a quarterback who can throw deep and to a spot before the intended target arrives, which makes timing and communication pivotal.
“Over the summer, he was really trying to feel out what he could do in this offense,” third-string quarterback Kyle Allen said of Fitzgerald. “He was really trying to push it, and now I think you see it these last couple of weeks ... he’s crisp. He’s really getting in his groove, and I think he’s finding where he fits in this offense and where his mental space can go on each play.”
Fitzpatrick has said that 2014, when he was with the Houston Texans, was a turning point in his career. Working with then-head coach Bill O’Brien and quarterbacks coach George Godsey gave him a new perspective — “a complete 180,” he called it Tuesday — on how to attack and manipulate the defense.
Over the years, Fitzpatrick also has learned that adjusting to a new system might require adjusting his mind-set, too. As he prepares for Year 17, he’s not afraid to adjust even more.
“Having an offense that I’m not 100 percent familiar or comfortable with and having to trust sometimes some of the things that they’re saying, as an older guy, a lot of times it’s: ‘Well, that’s not the way I’ve done it. I don’t think that’s going to work,’ ” he said. “... It’s hard, and the older you get, the harder it is to take a step back and say: ‘No, no, no, no, I’m right. You’re wrong.’ And you get into that game a little bit. So you take the ego out of it and it takes reps and time to understand it. That’s been good this offseason.”