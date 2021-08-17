The one he couldn’t hide even if he tried.
“I’m Black as Black get,” Anderson, 28, the Chicago White Sox shortstop, says one summer day in Baltimore as he prepares for a game against the Orioles. “I’m real as real get.”
Anderson has won a batting title and a Silver Slugger award, and he recently made his first all-star team. But he remains best known for an April 2019 bat flip that really was more of a javelin toss. The unbridled excitement, the impassioned “Let’s go!” — the wood wasn’t flipped that day. The script was. If only for a moment, Anderson had freed the game from its contrived and archaic “right way.”
It came after a pitch from Kansas City’s Brad Keller, which Anderson clobbered into left field, off some inattentive kid’s right shoulder. Anderson lifted his bat with the vigor of Dizzy Gillespie preparing to blow his trumpet, of Jimi Hendrix readying to strum his Fender Stratocaster with his teeth, and hurled it toward his team’s dugout. He basically thanked the bat for its service.
Aside from the home run chain that would be placed over his head after crossing home plate, Anderson had no idea what would follow. The retaliation. The adulation. The suspension.
But baseball hasn’t been quite the same since. It makes sense that the only major pro sport that requires players to wear button-up uniforms would prize a constrained approach to success. But that flair, which has long been embraced in the NBA and recently has been encouraged by the NFL, is starting to be promoted by MLB to help attract a younger audience. Anderson had to chuck it so Fernando Tatis Jr. could flip it and hesi-step around third base.
“We are playing a struggling game, where you struggle every day,” Anderson says. “It’s okay to celebrate the positive things and not get down on yourself, because that’s going to be a confidence builder to keep making you get better.”
Anderson’s life is a celebration of perseverance and improbability. His father was jailed on a drug conviction before he was born. He was raised by his aunt and her husband, with the former serving as a mom and, as he got older, a close friend. He turned one college scholarship offer, in his distant-second-favorite sport, into two years of community college and a spot in the first round of the 2013 draft. He lost his closest friend to gun violence before finding stardom in the major leagues. He didn’t overcome the odds, because odds can’t compute his journey.
“You never know where you might end up at. Keep being you and never let nobody label you,” he says. “I want to be that person that, when you at the concession, you want to stop and see the at-bat. When I step in between the lines, I know I’m the best. I believe it. So it’s on me to show it. It’s the right mind-set to have. Guys are good. If I tell myself I’m anything less, then I’m beat.”
Anderson didn’t play on travel teams or spend much time studying or watching the game on television; he grew up playing for fun. Neal Holliman, Anderson’s coach at East Central Community College in Decatur, Miss., discovered Anderson while recruiting another player at Hillcrest High in Tuscaloosa. The school’s baseball coach at the time told Holliman, “My best guy is in basketball.” Anderson only joined the baseball team about 10 games into the season, after winning a state championship as a star point guard. The first time Holliman saw him play, Anderson smacked two home runs.
Holliman says Anderson “wasn’t some outbursting, flamboyant personality” back then, but he didn’t lack confidence, either. They butted heads over Holliman’s no-nonsense approach, but the only time Anderson did anything showy was when East Central sought payback in the playoffs against a team that had mercy-ruled it twice that season. Anderson stole third with his team up 11-1. “Coach, we ain’t done yet,” Anderson told him as he popped up.
“He’s really trying to have fun playing the game,” Holliman says. “I don’t think he’s trying to offend anyone.”
Anderson’s favorite baseball player was Ken Griffey Jr., with that backward cap, that swag and those five-tool skills that made the game look easy. But Anderson’s interest in baseball didn’t extend beyond playing it. James remains his favorite athlete. Though reserved, Anderson felt comfortable with a basketball culture that values celebrating and mean-mugging. And he still can’t understand why such displays are frowned upon in baseball, the only sport where getting a hit 30 percent of the time is viewed as greatness.
“You are playing a failing game,” he says. “If you’re playing this game and handling it well, then you’re a strong person.”
The culture of baseball is slowly shifting Anderson’s way. More teams have home run chains. Griffey draped a spinning medallion around Pete Alonso’s neck after Alonso won the Home Run Derby. There remains a resistance, however, from leaders of the old school who want to police the game’s “unwritten rules.”
This season, Anderson’s White Sox teammate Yermín Mercedes homered on a 3-0 pitch in the ninth inning of a blowout win. That angered the Minnesota Twins — and White Sox Manager Tony La Russa, a 76-year-old stickler for tradition, who had instructed Mercedes, a 28-year-old rookie, not to swing. Mercedes had “disrespected” the game, the thinking went. Never mind the Twins had a utility player on the mound throwing slow-pitch meatballs.
The next game, Twins reliever Tyler Duffey threw a 93-mph pitch behind Mercedes. “That’s a sign of weakness. That’s real weak,” Anderson says of throwing at hitters. “That’s just unnecessary. Beat us fair and square.”
The incident again ignited the debate about the rightful arbiter of baseball sportsmanship. The “right way” has been code for the “White way” for decades, because it’s mostly one segment of baseball’s diverse mix of players that feels obligated to enforce it.
Recently, baseball has been at war with itself, promoting “Let the kids play” to push its product while some players flash fun-police badges with inside fastballs. After Anderson’s lumber launch, Holliman says, he knew Anderson would “get smoked.” But he can also understand why Anderson was stunned by the retribution, because he “probably missed out” on how celebratory reactions get handled in baseball.
“I didn’t realize until I did the bat flip that it may have been in the wrong. Not the wrong thing to do, but it may rub some people the wrong way,” Anderson says. “I still don’t care. To this day.”
Keller hit Anderson with a 92-mph pitch to the hip on his next at-bat, leading to a benches-clearing exchange in which Anderson got so enraged, he called Keller, who is White, “a weak-ass n-----.” Keller got suspended five games for triggering the incident. The word choice got Anderson a one-game suspension that he didn’t bother appealing.
“Strike me out, dog,” Anderson says. “Then you can do whatever back to me. Don’t hit me, man.”
That weekend at Camden Yards, Anderson emerges from the dugout to hear Ja Rule blaring from the stadium speakers. “Where would I be without my ba-bay?” he sings, assuming the raspy baritone of the rapper. Then, stretching and jogging with his teammates, he appears to notice that the hip-hop music suits his tastes and says, to no one in particular, “They must’ve heard I was here.”
Last season, Anderson was the only Black player on the White Sox. It wasn’t an unusual experience in MLB, where just 7 percent of players on Opening Day rosters were Black, a percentage similar to 1958, when the Boston Red Sox were the last team yet to integrate. But that doesn’t make it easier.
“Sometimes, it can be a struggle,” Anderson says. “You walk in that locker room and you don’t see nobody that look like you, that can relate to you when you’re going through certain things. Because you just can’t vent to anybody, know what I mean? None of my homies played baseball.”
But Anderson isn’t a loner, aimlessly wandering the clubhouse seeking a connection. He has found it. His teammates respond to his energy. La Russa has praised his leadership, acknowledging Anderson as the face and backbone of the White Sox. Baseball struggles to sell its stars, though, because despite his production and bat-flipping exploits, Anderson was overlooked in all-star voting before MLB made him an injury replacement.
“Sometimes you’ve got to over-prove yourself,” Anderson says the day he made the team. “I knew I was an all-star, way before this. I didn’t need anybody to confirm that.”
He also isn’t just on a crusade to inject more fun into the game. He is hoping to present baseball as cool and accepting, particularly to Black families. Anderson and his family live year-round in Chicago. He and his wife, Bria, set up a charity to provide back-to-school haircuts, backpacks and school supplies to at-risk kids, and they held Thanksgiving turkey giveaways in Chicago and Tuscaloosa. This season, Nike outfitted teams with City Connect uniforms, meant to represent a deeper connection with its communities. Anderson assisted with the design, suggesting that the jerseys read “Southside.”
He was outspoken after George Floyd’s murder last year and pointed to the lack of access and opportunity for Black kids to pursue professional careers in baseball. He also understands the responsibility he has as a role model playing in a part of Chicago besieged by violence and with limited resources.
“I feel like I definitely speak for the culture,” Anderson says that day in Baltimore. “I’m very aware of what’s going on and what seat I’m in. I know I can’t mess this up.”