“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow tweeted. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream. Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.”
Tebow signed with the Jaguars in May after giving up his dream of becoming an outfielder for the New York Mets earlier this year following five years in the Mets’ minor league system. The Jaguars offered a reunion with Urban Meyer, for whom he had a legendary college career at the University of Florida. where he won the Heisman Trophy while helping the Gators win two national championships.
Tebow, who turned 34 Saturday, had not played in an NFL game since 2012, when he was with the New York Jets. As a quarterback, he spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons with the Denver Broncos, leading the Broncos to the AFC playoffs in the 2011 season as Tebowmania flourished. He also had stints with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles without appearing in a regular season game for either team.
In the Jaguars’ first preseason game Saturday, Tebow’s attempted block on a play became a viral moment, and he played only 16 snaps in the loss to the Cleveland Browns.
As a quarterback, Tebow’s NFL career was marked by questions about his accuracy. He completed only 47.9 percent of his passes but, in 14 regular season starts for Denver in their playoff season, the Broncos were 8-6.