For quarterbacks, below, you’ll see that I am among the numerous sentient beings putting Patrick Mahomes at the top. Solid cases, though, could be made for Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott (assuming he returns to full health), especially if you think Kansas City will try to run the ball more this year.
I have dropped Lamar Jackson down a bit, as well as Kirk Cousins, out of concerns that their apparent status as unvaccinated makes them more likely to miss time this season as part of possible contact tracing protocols.
The list of solid QB1 candidates includes second-year pro Joe Burrow at No. 13, after whom I transition to some exciting but risky dual-threat quarterbacks who have more fantasy league-winning upside than the safer choices listed further down.
As with the other positions, I will alter these rankings as the latest news merits, so bookmark this page and check back frequently. Also, check out my list of tiers to help you make the smartest draft-day decisions.
ADP - Average Draft Position