I’m also defaulting to .5-PPR settings for running backs and have as my top option Christian McCaffrey, who is there by much more than default. He missed most of last season with injury but was so far and away the best running back in 2019 that the only sensible move is to make him the first pick in almost every type of draft.
Dalvin Cook goes next, as he does in most rankings, but from there things start to take some twists and turns. After Ezekiel Elliott at No. 6, it’s easy to make a case for the next 10 or so backs to join him in the top 10.
As with the other positions, I will alter these rankings as the latest news merits, so bookmark this page and check back frequently. Also, check out my list of tiers to help you make the smartest draft-day decisions!
ADP - Average Draft Position