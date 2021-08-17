I’m also defaulting to .5-PPR settings for tight ends, who of course are led by Travis Kelce. The Chiefs star is followed by two more established stars who should go early in drafts, Darren Waller and George Kittle, after which there is another intriguing trio in T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews and rookie Kyle Pitts.
After them, some drafters might want to wait a bit before plucking a preferred option from a group that runs as deep as Eric Ebron at No. 25.
As with the other positions, I will alter these rankings as the latest news merits, so bookmark this page and check back frequently. Also, check out my list of tiers to help you make the smartest draft-day decisions!
ADP - Average Draft Position