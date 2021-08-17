I’m also defaulting to .5-PPR settings for wide receivers, a group led by the big three of Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, whose elite production makes them well worth first-round picks. But the position has great depth, even at the top. With Julio Jones moving from Atlanta to Tennessee, Calvin Ridley is set to explode for the Falcons, as could CeeDee Lamb in Dallas.
I have some concerns about Sam Darnold, in his first season quarterbacking Carolina after playing poorly last year for the Jets, but remain bullish on the Panthers’ D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. I’m definitely bearish on the Giants’ Kenny Golladay, at least for now, but like a pair of Bears in Allen Robinson II and Darnell Mooney.
As with the other positions, I will alter these rankings as the latest news merits, so bookmark this page and check back frequently. Also, check out my list of tiers to help you make the smartest draft-day decisions!
ADP - Average Draft Position