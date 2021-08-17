The woman said police only learned of the alleged assault because emergency room personnel informed them of the nature of her injuries. She then requested a temporary restraining order because, contrary to what police told her to expect, he was not arrested, adding that she was “terrified of him and what he can do to me.”
It was her second day on the witness stand, following earlier testimony in which the woman described alleged assaults that occurred after he choked her unconscious during sex on two occasions this spring. Bauer has been on leave, continuing to draw his $40 million salary, as Major League Baseball undertakes an investigation following the initial filing of her allegations in June. The Washington Post does not name alleged victims of domestic violence unless they ask to be identified.
The woman, whom Bauer’s lawyers have accused of encouraging him to have ever-rougher sex with her in pursuit of publicity and forcing him into a financial settlement, said she was initially “100 percent convinced” that she was going to keep the alleged abuse secret because she was afraid of being “slut-shamed.”
“I remember thinking, you know, that anyone I would tell this to is going to say, ‘She asked for it,’ ” the woman said.
During aggressive cross-examination in which Bauer’s attorney Shawn Holley suggested the woman had left out relevant text messages from a court filing, Holley also asked the woman about past sexual relationships with other baseball players.
“I’m not asking you this because I’m slut-shaming you at all,” Holley said, adding that she offered “no judgment” on the woman’s relationships. The woman tearfully refused to answer a question about whether she had a relationship with one of the other players, saying, “I’m not bringing him into this.” But Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman instructed her to answer the question.
The woman has testified that, during her second encounter with Bauer, he punched her head, cheekbones, jaw and vagina while she was recovering from being choked unconscious. Her injuries from that alleged assault were detailed Tuesday, including by the forensic nurse examiner who had performed a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam on her. The medical professional described a more significant bruise than she had ever encountered on a subject’s vaginal area.
“I had never seen that type of bruising in that area,” forensic nurse examiner Kelly Valencia testified.
Jon Fetterolf, another Bauer attorney, referred to what he described as the woman’s medical history of self-harm and asked if it was possible she had caused some of her own injuries. The forensic nurse examiner indicated she did not suspect that.
Holley cross-examined the woman about text messages with Bauer in which she told him she was “turned on” the first time he choked her unconscious and wrote, “Gimme all the pain.” Holley accused the woman of omitting those messages from her request for a temporary restraining order despite it being of “critical importance to tell the judge that you asked for it.”
The woman said she sent those messages before his second, allegedly more violent, encounter and that she had deleted them by the time she requested an order of protection. Countering Bauer’s lawyers’ allegations that she intentionally led him to be more rough in pursuit of a payday, she said the alleged assaults — and a resulting “acute head injury” — cost the woman her job and residence. She describing “horrifying” experiences such as the SART exam. “It’s one of the most vulnerable situations you can be in, when your entire body is being photographed and knowing it’s going to be seen by people like Jon Fetterolf,” the woman said while looking at the lawyer as she named him.
The woman said that in the days following the alleged assault in the second encounter, she texted a photo of her swollen and bruised face to Bauer, who responded, “Damn girl are u OK??”
The woman testified that she “got really angry” after that text. She said Bauer had previously told her about a woman who claimed he injured her, but he “played it off” and his refusal to acknowledge that he had caused her injuries “reminded [her] exactly of that.”
When the woman informed Bauer that she was at the emergency room undergoing three CT scans, he left her a voice mail that was played in court. “Hey, dude, just wanted to check in and see how you’re doing,” Bauer said. “Obviously I’m worried about you.”
The woman was visited by detectives with the Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department. She said that at two points during their investigation — which included her making a “cold call” with police present in an effort to get Bauer to inculpate himself — a detective told her they were ready to arrest Bauer. After roughly six weeks passed with no arrest, she said, she requested the temporary restraining order because she felt she “had to get protection for [herself] in the meantime.”
In describing her fear of going public with her allegations, the woman appeared to reference a Washington Post story published Saturday that reported another woman had sought a temporary order of protection against Bauer last year in Ohio.
The article described similar allegations of choking and punching during sex, and the Ohio woman sought the order of protection following threats he allegedly sent her, including one reading: “I don’t feel like spending time in jail for killing someone. And that’s what would happen if I saw you again.” Bauer’s agents have denied those allegations and questioned the authenticity of the text messages. The Ohio woman voluntarily dismissed her complaint after Fetterolf accused her and her lawyer of extortion and threatened to sue her.
“I am terrified of him and what he can do to me since I reported this and what he’s capable of,” the California woman testified Tuesday, adding, “The last girl who tried to get a protection order against him — ”
One of Bauer’s lawyers interrupted with an objection, which Gould-Saltman sustained.