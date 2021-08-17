He gets up and shuffles wordlessly from the room. Lewis, who has been in the kitchen, shares a secret. She met Blue more than a decade ago and invited him to speak at the independent school she runs in Oakland. One day, one of her students, who had gone through a dark time at home, was preparing for college. Blue took the boy to the side and talked about his own tentative steps into manhood. Blue opened up about everything, even the parts he tries to conceal, and both the young man and the older man cried.