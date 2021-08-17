So when a fully vaccinated Mays emerged for a celebration of his life at Oracle Park on May 7, the day after his 90th birthday, it was as if he understood what his mere flesh-and-blood presence meant to people. He was mostly pushed in a wheelchair. Glaucoma and macular degeneration have robbed him of much of his eyesight, and his hearing isn’t great, either. But when a Sharpie and a box of baseballs were placed in front of him, he signed them carefully and slowly. And when the Giants paraded him around the warning track in a 1956 Oldsmobile convertible, the crowd roaring at the sight of him in the passenger seat, he pushed himself up against the seat-back so his head could be above the windshield, giving the fans a better view.