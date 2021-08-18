United (8-9-3) was overrun by a wave of Bruce Arena’s halftime substitutes, conceding two goals in a four-minute span, then fell further behind after a Revolution red card. Ramón Ábila’s late strike narrowed the gap but was too late to prevent United’s losing streak against New England from growing to five and its winless rut against the Revolution from climbing to eight.
New England (14-3-4) stretched its unbeaten streak to eight and grew its lead in the Eastern Conference to 15 points.
“To show this level, especially in the first half, against the leader, not only in the East but the best team in all of MLS, it makes me very proud,” United Coach Hernán Losada said. “Going back with zero points is hard.”
It was also hard to lose another starter. Paul Arriola scored his first goal since he returned from U.S. national team duty but appeared to injure a hamstring on the 10th-minute sequence and was lost for the night — and perhaps multiple matches.
The injury further dented a lineup that was missing several regulars because of a heavy schedule and injuries. Losada rested top scorer Ola Kamara, among others, and gave defender Chris Odoi-Atsem and Griffin Yow their first starts of the year.
Attacker Edison Flores made his first start since he injured a hamstring May 23, taking an advanced role in the formation. Yamil Asad cracked the lineup for the first time in a month.
Losada kept his faith in goalkeeper Jon Kempin, who had a poor outing in Nashville on Sunday. But Kempin struggled again.
Arena also held back regulars, resting forwards Adam Buksa (eight goals) and Tajon Buchanan, a Canadian rising star. Their appearances in the second half helped turn the match.
United’s pressure on opponents in their own end paid dividends again in the 10th minute.
Arriola won the ball. Flores slotted a pass in a channel between two defenders to Arriola, who bore down on goalkeeper Matt Turner, his U.S. Gold Cup teammate. He toe-poked an angled shot into the far corner for his third goal of the year.
As Arriola celebrated, teammates signaled to the bench for medical treatment. Arriola, who missed much of the Gold Cup with hamstring tightness suffered in the tournament opener, could not continue.
Turner pushed away Felipe Martins’s 20-yard blast, New England’s Arnor Traustason missed a clear header from eight yards, and United kept the lead. Despite having 37 percent of possession, United had almost twice as many shots (11-6) and all three corner kicks.
“First half we were in control,” Martins said. “We were in a good position.”
Arena had seen enough from his lethargic gang, making three substitutions at the start of the second half: Buksa, Buchanan and former D.C. winger Emmanuel Boateng.
It took fewer than four high-energy minutes for the Revolution to draw level. Traustason laid the ball off for Tommy McNamara, who, in stride, whistled a 20-yard one-timer into the right side of the net.
Another four minutes, another New England goal.
On the counterattack, Boateng sailed along the left flank before he served a high cross to the back side. Buchanan blasted an angled, six-yard volley toward the near corner. Kempin made contact but couldn’t prevent the goal.
United’s Frédéric Brillant prevented further damage in the 69th minute with a goal-line clearance on Buksa’s bid, the third rescue in two matches by the D.C. center back. A minute later, Turner made a tip save on Reyna’s blast.
The match turned again in the 72nd minute when Traustason was sent off with a second yellow card. Losada added Kamara.
Despite playing shorthanded, the Revolution extended the lead in the 80th minute. A counterattack fizzled, but the pressure continued, and when the ball squirted from a scramble, DeJuan Jones smashed a one-timer past Kempin.
“When the other team scores in transition, when you are one man up,” Losada said, “it’s hard.”
Ábila’s first D.C. goal came with seconds left, a rasping drive from 16 yards that beat Turner to the near side.
“I saw a team that, for most of the time, we were better than them,” Martins said. “We had more chances, and we just need to keep finishing those chances and eliminating individual mistakes.”
Notes: Probable starters Kevin Paredes and Andy Najar were not in uniform because of minor ailments, team officials said. Out of an abundance of caution during his comeback from career-threatening injuries, Najar might not have played on the artificial turf anyway. Both seem likely to play Saturday against Atlanta United (5-6-9) at Audi Field. …
Six other regulars remain out with injuries, including goalkeeper Bill Hamid.