There will be much more to come, but the crux of what you need can be found in our next-level rankings of the top 200 potential picks.
These rankings, which use point-per-reception scoring, are based on a player’s role in his team’s offense and the projected difficulty of his weekly matchups. This year we’ve added a new wrinkle in the form of fantasy wins above replacement, or WAR. Instead of looking solely at how many fantasy points a player is projected to score, or even how many points better a player should be than the average player at his position, we took our weekly projections and used them to calculate how likely a fantasy team is to win its weekly matchup due solely to the player in question.
The WAR totals you see here are for a full 14-week fantasy regular season plus three weeks of playoffs. Using wins above replacement for your draft board rather than projected point totals or consensus rankings puts an extra focus on the value of each position relative to the player pool available, with an eye toward winning the most games. After all, the more games you win, the more likely you are to qualify for the playoffs and make a championship run.
Not interested in the nitty-gritty mathematical details? Then just print out these rankings and bring them along to your draft. And don’t worry if the rankings here differ from the lists your friends are using. Just remember, these rankings are based on our 2021 projections, which are adjusted for strength of schedule and positional scarcity, so some players will have more or less projected value than the public perceives. Use this to your advantage, and have fun.
1. Christian McCaffrey (RB-CAR): 9.8
2. Dalvin Cook (RB-MIN): 7.2
3. Alvin Kamara (RB-NO): 7.0
4. Ezekiel Elliott (RB-DAL): 7.0
5. Austin Ekeler (RB-LAC): 6.8
6. Derrick Henry (RB-TEN): 6.3
7. Davante Adams (WR-GB): 6.1
8. Travis Kelce (TE-KC): 5.9
9. Patrick Mahomes II (QB-KC): 5.7
10. Aaron Jones (RB-GB): 5.6
11. Stefon Diggs (WR-BUF): 5.6
12. Darren Waller (TE-LV): 5.6
13. Nick Chubb (RB-CLE): 5.5
14. Jonathan Taylor (RB-IND): 5.5
15. Tyreek Hill (WR-KC): 5.4
16. Saquon Barkley (RB-NYG): 5.4
17. Najee Harris (RB-PIT): 5.4
18. Antonio Gibson (RB-WAS): 5.2
19. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB-KC): 4.8
20. D'Andre Swift (RB-DET): 4.8
21. Calvin Ridley (WR-ATL): 4.7
22. A.J. Brown (WR-TEN): 4.7
23. DeAndre Hopkins (WR-ARI): 4.6
24. Justin Jefferson (WR-MIN): 4.6
25. J.K. Dobbins (RB-BAL): 4.4
26. David Montgomery (RB-CHI): 4.4
27. Joe Mixon (RB-CIN): 4.3
28. Kyler Murray (QB-ARI): 4.3
29. Josh Allen (QB-BUF): 4.1
30. Allen Robinson II (WR-CHI): 4.1
31. Lamar Jackson (QB-BAL): 4.1
32. Keenan Allen (WR-LAC): 4.1
33. DK Metcalf (WR-SEA): 4.0
34. Chris Carson (RB-SEA): 4.0
35. CeeDee Lamb (WR-DAL): 4.0
36. Mike Davis (RB-ATL): 3.9
37. Dak Prescott (QB-DAL): 3.9
38. Terry McLaurin (WR-WAS): 3.9
39. Myles Gaskin (RB-MIA): 3.9
40. Darrell Henderson (RB-LAR): 3.7
41. Travis Etienne (RB-JAC): 3.6
42. Russell Wilson (QB-SEA): 3.5
43. T.J. Hockenson (TE-DET): 3.4
44. Robert Woods (WR-LAR): 3.3
45. George Kittle (TE-SF): 3.3
46. Josh Jacobs (RB-LV): 3.3
47. Kyle Pitts (TE-ATL): 3.3
48. Amari Cooper (WR-DAL): 3.2
49. Aaron Rodgers (QB-GB): 3.2
50. Miles Sanders (RB-PHI): 3.2
51. D.J. Moore (WR-CAR): 3.1
52. Chase Edmonds (RB-ARI): 3
53. Chris Godwin (WR-TB): 3.0
54. Cooper Kupp (WR-LAR): 3.0
55. Justin Herbert (QB-LAC): 3.0
56. Javonte Williams (RB-DEN): 3.0
57. Michael Carter (RB-NYJ): 2.9
58. Mike Evans (WR-TB): 2.9
59. Kareem Hunt (RB-CLE): 2.9
60. Julio Jones (WR-TEN): 2.8
61. Ryan Tannehill (QB-TEN): 2.8
62. Tyler Lockett (WR-SEA): 2.8
63. Raheem Mostert (RB-SF): 2.7
64. Mark Andrews (TE-BAL): 2.7
65. Tee Higgins (WR-CIN): 2.7
66. Melvin Gordon III (RB-DEN): 2.7
67. Brandon Aiyuk (WR-SF): 2.6
68. Damien Harris (RB-NE): 2.5
69. Diontae Johnson (WR-PIT): 2.5
70. James Robinson (RB-JAC): 2.5
71. Adam Thielen (WR-MIN): 2.5
72. Noah Fant (TE-DEN): 2.3
73. Los Angeles Rams (DST-LAR): 2.3
74. Trey Sermon (RB-SF): 2.3
75. Ja'Marr Chase (WR-CIN): 2.2
76. Ronald Jones II (RB-TB): 2.1
77. Tom Brady (QB-TB): 2.1
78. Pittsburgh Steelers (DST-PIT): 2.1
79. Logan Thomas (TE-WAS): 2.1
80. Chase Claypool (WR-PIT): 2.0
81. Dallas Goedert (TE-PHI): 2.0
82. David Johnson (RB-HOU): 2.0
83. Kenny Golladay (WR-NYG): 2.0
84. Robert Tonyan (TE-GB): 1.9
85. Zack Moss (RB-BUF): 1.9
86. Washington Football Team (DST-WAS): 1.9
87. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR-PIT): 1.8
88. Jalen Hurts (QB-PHI): 1.8
89. Tyler Higbee (TE-LAR): 1.8
90. Odell Beckham Jr. (WR-CLE): 1.8
91. Robby Anderson (WR-CAR): 1.7
92. Justin Tucker (K-BAL): 1.7
93. James Conner (RB-ARI): 1.6
94. Baltimore Ravens (DST-BAL): 1.6
95. Nyheim Hines (RB-IND): 1.6
96. Harrison Butker (K-KC): 1.5
97. Matthew Stafford (QB-LAR): 1.5
98. Leonard Fournette (RB-TB): 1.5
99. Joe Burrow (QB-CIN): 1.5
100. Kenyan Drake (RB-LV): 1.5
101. Jerry Jeudy (WR-DEN): 1.5
102. Courtland Sutton (WR-DEN): 1.5
103. San Francisco 49ers (DST-SF): 1.4
104. Tyler Boyd (WR-CIN): 1.4
105. D.J. Chark Jr. (WR-JAC): 1.4
106. Tony Pollard (RB-DAL): 1.4
107. Jamaal Williams (RB-DET): 1.4
108. Mike Gesicki (TE-MIA): 1.3
109. Irv Smith Jr. (TE-MIN): 1.3
110. Trevor Lawrence (QB-JAC): 1.3
111. Younghoe Koo (K-ATL): 1.3
112. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DST-TB): 1.3
113. Brandin Cooks (WR-HOU): 1.2
114. Will Fuller V (WR-MIA): 1.2
115. Indianapolis Colts (DST-IND): 1.2
116. AJ Dillon (RB-GB): 1.2
117. New England Patriots (DST-NE): 1.1
118. Devin Singletary (RB-BUF): 1.1
119. Greg Zuerlein (K-DAL): 1.1
120. Jonnu Smith (TE-NE): 1.1
121. Gus Edwards (RB-BAL): 1.1
122. Matt Ryan (QB-ATL): 1.0
123. Jason Sanders (K-MIA): 1.0
124. DeVonta Smith (WR-PHI): 1.0
125. Buffalo Bills (DST-BUF): 1.0
126. Wil Lutz (K-NO): 0.9
127. Kirk Cousins (QB-MIN): 0.9
128. Deebo Samuel (WR-SF): 0.9
129. Rodrigo Blankenship (K-IND): 0.9
130. Latavius Murray (RB-NO): 0.9
131. J.D. McKissic (RB-WAS): 0.9
132. New Orleans Saints (DST-NO): 0.8
133. Kansas City Chiefs (DST-KC): 0.8
134. Tyler Bass (K-BUF): 0.8
135. Antonio Brown (WR-TB): 0.8
136. Ryan Succop (K-TB): 0.8
137. Cleveland Browns (DST-CLE): 0.8
138. Curtis Samuel (WR-WAS): 0.7
139. Miami Dolphins (DST-MIA): 0.7
140. Evan Engram (TE-NYG): 0.7
141. Jarvis Landry (WR-CLE): 0.6
142. Laviska Shenault Jr. (WR-JAC): 0.6
143. Matt Prater (K-ARI): 0.6
144. Denver Broncos (DST-DEN): 0.6
145. Los Angeles Chargers (DST-LAC): 0.6
146. James White (RB-NE): 0.6
147. Phillip Lindsay (RB-HOU): 0.6
148. Chicago Bears (DST-CHI): 0.5
149. Robbie Gould (K-SF): 0.5
150. Green Bay Packers (DST-GB): 0.5
151. Jason Myers (K-SEA): 0.5
152. Seattle Seahawks (DST-SEA): 0.4
153. Michael Badgley (K-LAC): 0.4
154. Michael Thomas (WR-NO): 0.4
155. Tarik Cohen (RB-CHI): 0.3
156. Mason Crosby (K-GB): 0.3
157. Minnesota Vikings (DST-MIN): 0.3
158. Alexander Mattison (RB-MIN): 0.3
159. Philadelphia Eagles (DST-PHI): 0.3
160. Tennessee Titans (DST-TEN): 0.2
161. Tua Tagovailoa (QB-MIA): 0.2
162. Matt Gay (K-LAR): 0.2
163. Giovani Bernard (RB-TB): 0.2
164. Daniel Carlson (K-LV): 0.2
165. Jake Elliott (K-PHI): 0.2
166. Arizona Cardinals (DST-ARI): 0.2
167. Brandon McManus (K-DEN): 0.1
168. New York Giants (DST-NYG): 0.1
169. New York Jets (DST-NYJ): 0.1
170. Mike Williams (WR-LAC): 0.1
171. Rashaad Penny (RB-SEA): 0.1
172. Corey Davis (WR-NYJ): 0.0
173. Baker Mayfield (QB-CLE): 0.0
174. Carolina Panthers (DST-CAR): 0.0
175. Adam Trautman (TE-NO): 0.0
176. Michael Gallup (WR-DAL): -0.1
177. Dallas Cowboys (DST-DAL): -0.1
178. DeVante Parker (WR-MIA): -0.1
179. Tevin Coleman (RB-NYJ): -0.1
180. Jacksonville Jaguars (DST-JAC): -0.1
181. Joey Slye (K-CAR): -0.2
182. Marvin Jones Jr. (WR-JAC): -0.2
183. Darnell Mooney (WR-CHI): -0.2
184. Dustin Hopkins (K-WAS): -0.2
185. Atlanta Falcons (DST-ATL): -0.2
186. Kenneth Gainwell (RB-PHI): -0.3
187. Chris Boswell (K-PIT): -0.3
188. Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB-WAS): -0.3
189. Josh Lambo (K-JAC): -0.3
190. Cincinnati Bengals (DST-CIN): -0.3
191. Ka’imi Fairbairn (K-HOU): -0.4
192. Michael Pittman Jr. (WR-IND): -0.4
193. Graham Gano (K-NYG): -0.4
194. Darrel Williams (RB-KC): -0.5
195. Cairo Santos (K-CHI): -0.5
196. Cody Parkey (K-CLE): -0.5
197. Salvon Ahmed (RB-MIA): -0.5
198. Marquise Brown (WR-BAL): -0.5
199. Hunter Henry (TE-NE): -0.6
200. Darrynton Evans (RB-TEN): -0.6