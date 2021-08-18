“Be very, very careful,” Morris replied, using a pronunciation that many found offensive. In the ninth inning, Morris said on the telecast that he had not intended any offense.
“Well folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate and it’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”
Bally Sports, which broadcasts the games, and the Tigers have not responded to The Post’s requests for comment. Reaction from other quarters was swift.
“The fact that this type of lazy racism keeps popping up around Shohei Ohtani speaks to so much of the media being apathetic and lacking any empathy towards the AAPI [Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders] experience,” ESPN’s Joon Lee, tweeted. “It’s impossible for Jack Morris to play something like this off as 'sorry if you were offended’ when there’s not any purpose in doing this accent other than to make a caricature of AAPI people.”
ESPN’s Pablo Torre tweeted, “Tell me you have zero Asian friends without telling me you have zero Asian friends” as he shared the clip of Morris’s comment and apology.
Morris, a TV analyst since 2013, has been covering the Tigers since 2015. Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Modern Era Committee in 2018, he won 254 games in his 18-game major league career.
Some viewers called for Morris to be fired. “There are 30 MLB teams, which means fewer than 100 TV color commentary positions,” Twitter user Daniel R. Epstein wrote. “Just find 100 intelligent baseball minds who won’t make racist remarks. Jack Morris isn’t special and doesn’t need a second chance.”
In 1990, his final season with the Tigers, he apologized for a sexist remark to Jennifer Frey, then a reporting intern for the Detroit Free Press, as she approached him for an interview after a game.