“The fact that this type of lazy racism keeps popping up around Shohei Ohtani speaks to so much of the media being apathetic and lacking any empathy towards the AAPI [Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders] experience,” ESPN’s Joon Lee, tweeted. “It’s impossible for Jack Morris to play something like this off as 'sorry if you were offended’ when there’s not any purpose in doing this accent other than to make a caricature of AAPI people.”