So there Soto was in the first inning Wednesday afternoon, ahead in the count against Toronto Blue Jays starter José Berríos, when Berríos broke a golden rule and threw a low-and-away fastball in the zone. Runners led off first and third. Walking Soto would have loaded the bases for Josh Bell with one out. But once Soto connected and after his liner cleared the left field wall for a three-run homer, it was fair to wonder whether, yes, the best way to beat the Nationals is to avoid Soto at all costs.