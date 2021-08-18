That swing and Soto’s three walks helped Washington to an 8-5 win over the Blue Jays — one that materialized with a four-run rally against former Nationals reliever Brad Hand in the seventh. And Soto’s big swing stood out because it was allowed to happen at all.
“He did a great job today where he was ready every pitch,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “A couple times he got to 3-0 and he really felt like … he didn’t want to swing at that pitch, that ball’s not where he wants it, which was awesome to hear him say that. He worked good counts.”
Soto entered the game with a 32.1 percent walk rate in August, meaning close to a third of his 53 plate appearances had resulted in a free pass. The next closest player, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, was at 20.3 percent for this month. Soto’s season walk rate of 19.6 is the highest in the majors, just ahead of New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo. But the timing of the uptick is no coincidence.
By trading Trea Turner at the July 30 deadline, the Nationals (52-68) shipped off their second-best hitter and left a huge gap between Soto and his teammates. The departures of Josh Harrison, Yan Gomes and Kyle Schwarber only further thinned the offense. Before the fire sale, Soto had two kinds of protection: In front of him, Turner’s production often made it harder for opposing clubs to walk him. Behind Soto, Josh Bell was usually followed by some combination of Gomes, Harrison and Starlin Castro — not Yadiel Hernandez, Carter Kieboom and Luis García, as he was Tuesday.
A better team is typically a better situation for a star slugger. That’s why Gallo, who was traded from the last-place Texas Rangers at the deadline, has been walked so much. And that’s why Soto is being so obviously nibbled around, game after game.
“When all this starts happening, now they try to pitch me like last year, like not going to see that many pitches, just going to see one,” Soto said earlier this month, explaining how the trades have affected what he gets in the box. “ … It starts to be corners, corners and try to get me out outside of the strike zone.”
When Soto refers to last year, the prime example is September 2020. He led the majors with a 30.4 percent walk rate, with the second highest belonging to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (23.9). Howie Kendrick, the usual cleanup hitter behind him, was hurt. Aside from Turner, the rest of the offense was struggling. Soto, then, grew used to taking four balls, dropping his bat in the grass and strolling to first.
Just look at what happened in the two plate appearances after he crushed Berríos’s 2-0 fastball. In the third, with no men on base, Berríos fell behind 2-0, threw way inside, stole a strike on the outer half and then bounced a fastball to walk Soto. Two pitches later, Bell grounded into an inning-ending double play. And in the fifth, again with no one on, Berríos picked at the edges and walked Soto for the second time.
Bell flied out to center. But the seventh inning brought another opportunity to back Soto up. Facing Hand, Soto whiffed on a dead-center fastball before walking to put two on with none down. Bell responded with a three-run blast — right-handed, smacked the opposite way — that nudged the Nationals ahead for good. Kieboom’s solo shot then provided an even softer cushion for Andrés Machado and Kyle Finnegan out of the bullpen.
“If they want to walk Soto, I’ll take my chances with Josh Bell. I really will,” Martinez said. “He’s done awesome protecting Juan.”
On Tuesday, Soto got a middle-middle sinker and ripped a 116-mph line drive, the hardest-hit ball of his career. In his second and third plate appearances Wednesday, the one strike was similar to the pitch Soto pounced on for his 20th homer, if a bit lower in the zone. But Soto told Martinez they weren’t in the exact spot he was keying on. Soto has been uber selective since he debuted at 19 in 2018, and Martinez doesn’t want him to change.
Combine that with a general fear of his power, and that’s how Soto has a .569 on-base percentage in August (and a .960 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for the season).
“Unfortunately, it’s happened a lot,” Martinez said Wednesday, ahead of the win, of Soto’s constant walks. “But he is accepting it; he is taking it. The key for him now, as I always tell him, is … ‘When you do get a ball you think you can hit, be ready for it.’ They’ve been so few and far between.”