Evans is bringing her systematic approach to Monumental Basketball as the vice president of research and information systems. In this new role, she is an adviser for the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming. She’ll assist with analyzing players, player development, game strategy and draft preparation.
Evans became the first woman in the NBA to head an analytics or research department when she was named to the position in June.
“When I was coming up, there weren’t women in this position that I could look up to,” said Evans, who was born in D.C. but moved to the San Francisco Bay area early in her childhood. “And so, in my mind having a woman in this position and having representation, I don’t understand personally what that means because I never really saw it.”
Sashi Brown, chief planning and operations officer for Monumental’s basketball properties, said Evans’s gender played no role in the selection. She was the best fit, he said, to help progress toward the goals set by the Monumental staff.
Brown said Monumental wants to have one of the best research groups in sports, and he believes that with Evans it will be on track.
“When we finally got a chance to spend time with her and really pick her brain and listen to her in terms of thinking and vision and, frankly, passion for the game of basketball, which is a big criterion for us, an important criterion,” Brown said, “that’s when things really started to click. We became even more interested in her and really impressed by her.”
Before joining Monumental, Evans spent two seasons with the Toronto Raptors. She joined the Toronto staff coming off the team’s 2019 NBA title.
Evans graduated from Harvard with a degree in statistics. She earned a master’s degree in biostatistics from the California Berkeley and went back to Harvard for her doctorate.
After graduating with her doctoral degree in biostatistics, Evans dedicated her time to health and medicine. She didn’t hate it, but she knew there were other opportunities. Her father is a mathematician, and her brother also went into statistics and applied mathematics. Her mother was the one who introduced her to sports, specifically baseball in the Bay Area during the height of Barry Bonds’s home run spree with the San Francisco Giants.
Her interest in sports came to life when she joined the Raptors. Decker said she has seen how much joy working in sports brings to Evans.
“I always hear the excitement when I talk to her about her job and the work that she’s doing,” Decker said. “So it’ll be really fun to be part of that journey.”