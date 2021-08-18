That is the frustrating reality for the Mystics right now. This is a team that fancies itself a championship contender, but is 0-3 against the team with the best record in the league after Tuesday’s games. Second-half collapses have been a commonality, which was understandable when the team was severely shorthanded due to injuries during the first half of the season, but, post-Olympics, this is the healthiest the roster has been since the beginning of 2021.
The Mystics were determined to show the type of team they truly are after the break, but that hasn’t shown up for a full 40 minutes through the first two games. There are plenty of statistics that paint a picture of the losses, but Tina Charles, coming off her fifth 30-point, 10-rebound game of the season, pointed to something deeper.
“We need to be disciplined,” Charles said. “The 2019 team here in Washington, very disciplined team. They'd been together for three years. They know what they wanted to get. They know the players to go to and (were) very disciplined. So that's one of the main things that I'm trying to preach to these guys, is that we have to be disciplined.
“That’s the main thing and we’re not consistently disciplined out there. We’re consistently disciplined when things are going great. And then when things start to break down … we just have to be disciplined. And those are the teams that make it all the way. Chemistry and discipline.”
Inconsistency has been rampant in the two games since returning from the break. The Aces made halftime adjustments in both and the Mystics looked like a completely different team. The ball movement was excellent in the first halves with everyone getting involved before turning stagnant against the much bigger Vegas roster. A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage both had explosive second halves in both games after being held in relative check in the opening 20 minutes. Kelsey Plum poured in 21 second-half points on Tuesday after behind held to three in the first half.
Charles acknowledged that teams around the league know that they can come back from early deficits against this Washington team.
“If I knew the answer, (we) would fix it,” Ariel Atkins said about the second-half woes. “As you guys can probably see, we look like a championship team in the first half and then coming out in the second half, we just don't have the same energy or grit to us. So that's something that we have to figure out.
“I don't think that's something that our coaches can help us with. I think that's on us.”
The Mystics went into the break sitting in the No. 8 and final playoff slot with an 8-10 record, but have dropped two in a row to fall to No. 9 behind the Dallas Wings (10-13). They Mystics have more games after the break than any other team, but it’s not exactly an easy schedule.
This opening road trip continues Thursday with a trip to face the Phoenix Mercury (11-10) and another dominant post player in Brittney Griner. The Mercury features a more potent backcourt than the Aces in Diana Taurasi (16.6 points per game), Kia Nurse (9.3) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (18.3) that at least should be a better matchup size-wise. Phoenix rolled to a 91-70 victory in Washington’s second game of the season while it was without Myisha Hines-Allen. An 0-3 start to the second half of the season wouldn’t be disastrous, but certainly be a mental hit to a team that had much higher expectations with a healthier roster and a mini-training camp to reset.
“You don't really get the opportunity to just be like, oh, we'll fix the next game, oh, we'll fix the next game, oh, we'll fix the next game,” said Atkins, who averaged 22 points in the last two games. “Before you know it, the season's over and you don't have a playoff spot.
“So it's really important that we try to figure out what that means for us, because it can mean different things for everybody in the sense that, to me, discipline is your ability to focus when things are just not as clear. When things are kind of like staticky. There's small habits that you consistently build over time. And I think, right now, our habits aren't amazing. And so it's kind of biting us in the butt.”
More reinforcements are coming with Shavonte Zellous (ankle) possibly playing against the Mercury and the hope is that 2019 MVP Elena Delle Donne (back) will be ready once the team returns home to face the defending champion Seattle Storm on Sunday.
“The most important game right now on this trip is that game versus Phoenix,” Charles said. “They’re right close to us in the standings. So we just got to get this bad taste out of our mouth and try to get this win.”
