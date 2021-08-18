“Football practices and activities were paused this week out of an abundance of caution,” Onijala wrote in an email, “and to ensure MCPS staff and the Department of Health and Human Services were able to conduct contact tracing and connect with the 100-member team.”
Quince Orchard is scheduled to open its season September 3 at home against Whitman.
Onijala said fully vaccinated athletes and staff members will resume practice Friday. Unvaccinated students and staff members in MCPS exposed to the coronavirus must quarantine for 10 days, according to the MCPS reopening guide. Fully vaccinated students and staff members are exempt from quarantine unless they develop coronavirus symptoms or test positive for the coronavirus, per the county’s guide.
According to Thomas’s letter, MCPS alerted students who were in direct contact with someone who tested positive. MCPS doesn’t require face coverings during outdoor sports activities, according to its athletics plan, but it encourages those who are not fully vaccinated to wear a face covering. Face coverings are required indoors in most situations.
Fall sports practices began August 11 in Maryland. The Montgomery County school year starts August 30, and all D.C. area counties plan to hold a regular football season this fall.
Quince Orchard won the 2018 Maryland 4A championship and finished 12-1 in 2019. When the coronavirus wiped out the fall 2020 season, Quince Orchard Coach John Kelley pushed for a return to football, citing the mental health benefits sports provides young athletes. Montgomery County conducted a two-game season with a scrimmage last spring; the Cougars won both of their games.
Quince Orchard has produced dozens of Division I football players since Kelley took over the program in 2014. Kelley did not immediately respond to an interview request Wednesday.