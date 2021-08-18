Among the NFL’s points of emphasis for officials this year is a crackdown on taunting from players. Two violations for taunting will result in an automatic ejection, and the taunting player could be fined or suspended, depending on the severity of the violation.
“The NFL Players Association, coaches and competition committee have all made a strong statement regarding respect among everyone on the field,” the league said in its annual video of rule changes and points of emphasis. “We saw an increase in actions that clearly are not within the spirit and intent of this rule and not representative of the respect to opponents and others on the field.”
Rivera is one of nine coaches/executives on the league’s competition committee and clearly a proponent of the emphasis.
“If you make a great play, great. Be excited, but don’t do it toward your opponent,” he said Wednesday. “That’s all we’re asking. That’s what the rule is for, because what we don’t want is an escalation of some things that have happened in the past. … That’s not a good look for any sport, let alone football, and somebody’s going to get hurt, and you just don’t want that. … Quite honestly, we don’t need the young people to see that. We don’t need the Pop Warner, pee-wee football kids seeing us act like that. We want to put it out there as professionally as possible.”
Washington could be down a pair of tight ends Friday. Temarrick Hemingway and Sammis Reyes are both in the concussion protocol, Rivera said. Hemingway suffered a concussion in the team’s preseason opener, Thursday against the New England Patriots, and did not attend the following three days of practice. He attended Wednesday’s workout, but was on a stationary bike alongside Reyes, who did practice the previous the three days.
Rivera ruled Reyes out for the Bengals game, and it’s plausible to think Hemingway will be out, too. But their timetable to return is individual; they must clear the NFL’s five-phase return-to-play protocol.
Antonio Gibson’s focus in Friday’s game will be his decision-making behind the line. Asked about his performance against the Patriots, Gibson said he should have approached a couple of plays differently to break off longer runs. For example, on a second-and-four, the second-year running back took the handoff and ran up the middle, but spun off a defender instead of continuing forward.
“In that situation you have to hit it downhill,” he said. “Like two more yards to go. I could have easily got that. My size, my speed could easily gotten the first down. We would have been in a better situation, given a better play call for coach. Now we don’t have to come out of the playbook much. We can stay on script. I made a [defender] miss, but it was like, I got to get back to the first down now and you got other people flowing into the ball.”
Gibson is still adjusting to the running back position after spending his college career mostly at wide receiver. But Washington is hopeful he can evolve into a three-down back, capable of not just running, but also catching passes and blocking, similar to the role Christian McCaffrey had with the Carolina Panthers when Rivera was their coach.
“That’s a complete back, a guy that can go out there and do those things,” Rivera said. “You don’t have to do different personnel groupings or bring in players to run specific plays, and that was one of the beauties of having a guy like Christian. It didn’t matter who he was in with; you were going to be able to run whatever you wanted. You’d love to get into that situation with any back, and that’s what we’re kind of trending toward, or at least hoping that’s how Antonio continues to develop.”
There was fighting Wednesday. And it escalated far beyond the trash-talking that was prevalent earlier in camp between the defensive line and some offensive players.
During team drills, tackle David Steinmetz and rookie defensive end William Bradley-King got into it and grabbed each other’s face mask. Steinmetz threw a punch, while Bradley-King still had his helmet on, and Bradley-King ripped off Steinmetz’s helmet and tossed it roughly 15 yards. The two were separated, but Steinmetz went back in to complete his rep, while Bradley-King headed for the sideline.