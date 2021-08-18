The only remaining witness in the hearing over whether to grant the woman the order is the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher himself, who is expected to take the witness stand Thursday morning. Bauer’s lawyer indicated he will refuse to answer questions, invoking his right against self-incrimination.
“He does intend to take the Fifth Amendment beyond saying what he does for a living,” attorney Shawn Holley said in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said she will decide by then whether Bauer will be forced to cite that amendment in response to every question from the woman’s lawyers or can assert the right only once in anticipation of any questions he might receive.
Bauer has been a silent presence in three days of proceedings, most of which have been spent on the testimony of his accuser, who claimed in a request for a temporary restraining order in late June that he sexually assaulted and punched her after choking her unconscious during two sexual encounters in the spring. Bauer has continued to draw his $40 million salary while Major League Baseball has undertaken an investigation stemming from her allegations, which his representatives have denied as “baseless” and “defamatory.”
The Washington Post does not name alleged victims of domestic violence unless they ask to be identified.
The Post on Saturday reported the existence of another temporary order of protection against Bauer, filed by an Ohio woman last year. The article described similar allegations of choking and punching during sex, and the Ohio woman sought the order of protection following threats he allegedly sent her, including one reading: “I don’t feel like spending time in jail for killing someone. And that’s what would happen if I saw you again.”
Bauer’s agents have denied those allegations and questioned the authenticity of the text messages. The Ohio woman voluntarily dismissed her complaint after Bauer’s lawyer threatened to sue her, accusing the woman and her attorney of extortion.
Previous testimony in the hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court detailed the severity of injuries the California woman alleged were a result of the second, more violent encounter with Bauer, which resulted in her hospitalization after she said he choked her unconscious twice and punched her repeatedly in the head, cheekbones, jaw and vagina. But a forensic pathologist called to the stand Wednesday by Bauer’s attorneys said that she found it “unlikely” the injuries on the woman’s body were caused by being punched.
Jennifer Hammers, who studied the woman’s medical records, CT scan results and photos of her injuries taken shortly after alleged assault, said the apparent bruising on her vagina suggested not that she was punched there but that she had incurred trauma to her pubic region from rough sex. “In two people who are thin, fit, those impacts can cause blunt injuries in that area,” Hammers testified.
The forensic nurse examiner who took the photos during the woman’s Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam had previously testified in the hearing that she had never before seen such a severe injury to a subject’s vaginal area.
Hammers also testified that bruises to the woman’s face and buttocks were “unlikely” to be caused by being punched, as the woman has claimed. The forensic pathologist testified that if that were the case, she would expect to see a pattern of bruising from knuckles. Additionally, she said bruising behind the woman’s ears was not, in her opinion, a result of strangulation or being punched. She testified that the bruising appeared more likely to be the result of the ears being twisted. Hammers said she found the bruises to the woman’s face were “superficial,” and she disagreed with the forensic nurse examiner’s finding of lacerations on the woman’s face.
The woman’s attorney, Marc Garelick, objected to Hammers taking the stand, pointing out among other arguments that the vast majority of her career has been spent doing autopsies on deceased subjects. Hammers testified in response to Garelick’s questioning that she is paid hourly by one of the law firms representing Bauer — a common arrangement for expert witnesses — and is owed roughly $4,000.
The woman’s attorneys also called to the stand their client’s friend and boss, who inspected her injuries shortly after the alleged assault of the second encounter and urged her to report it and seek medical treatment. The friend testified about the injuries she observed to the woman’s face, buttocks and vaginal area. “She had been crying, throwing up. She couldn’t open her jaw,” the friend said. “She could barely talk.”
Holley concluded an aggressive cross-examination of the woman that has focused on the defense that she encouraged rough sex from the pitcher with plans to publicize her injuries and pressure him into a financial settlement. This assertion by Bauer’s lawyers hinges mostly on the woman’s messages to Bauer himself and her confidantes. In a message sent to the woman’s Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor following her first encounter with Bauer, during which she said he choked her unconscious and then anally penetrated her without her consent, the woman texted: “Give me $50 million and don’t slap my [genitals] and ill be great.”
After the second encounter that left the woman hospitalized — leading her to cooperate with police who were investigating her injuries and ultimately to request the temporary order of protection — she and the AA sponsor appeared to joke about a potential settlement. “Hopping in the goddamn Range Rover,” the woman texted. Holley also questioned her about messages that showed she was eager to have the media pick up her story.
The woman acknowledged during testimony Wednesday that her messages to friends were “vulgar, angry and immature.” The woman, who has been sober for less than two years, said she sent them partly as a coping mechanism to avoid picking up a drink to deal with the shame and stress stemming from the alleged assaults. “I was bullying the bully,” she said. “It wasn’t the right or correct way to deal with it.”
But the woman said she was motivated to publicize her story as much as possible only after Bauer’s lawyer, Jon Fetterolf, issued a statement suggesting any violence in her encounters with Bauer was her idea. In the statement, Fetterolf said that the woman “dictate[d] what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked.”
The woman recounted part of that statement in court Wednesday, proceedings at which Fetterolf was present, remarking, “I remember how it felt to read it for the first time, and the words are burned into my brain.”