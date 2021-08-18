If he’s frustrated, it’s hardly apparent. There never has been much consternation about whether he’s emotionally capable of handling the pressure. If anything, the only sports radio fodder he generates is about an opposite question: Is Lawrence somehow too serene? The great quarterbacks seem to have some maniacal tripwire, breaking from an affable demeanor to unleash venom at times. Lawrence doesn’t show any of that, at least not publicly. He’s cool almost to a fault, even when he’s put in tense practice situations with the clock running.