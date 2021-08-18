Recently, Jackson said, he learned a press coverage technique called the “T step,” which is a way to stay patient while breaking after backpedaling, and he’s been doing it everywhere — on the field, at home, in the grocery store.
“Even my girlfriend looks at me like, ‘What are you doing?’” Jackson said. He shrugged. “You know, it’s just in your head after a while.”
The example is emblematic of his larger evolution. Jackson said he signed in Washington partly because, at 29, he wanted to be more than one-dimensional. He pointed out he rarely got to play with the vision required for zone coverage in Cincinnati, because it used him in man coverage “80 percent of the time.” He was also enticed by the idea of playing behind Washington’s elite defensive line, and before the team’s second preseason game Friday night, when he’ll get to check his progress against the Bengals, Jackson took a shot at his old team by saying the line here is “making my job easier for a change.”
In his personal growth, Washington hopes Jackson can help solve what Coach Ron Rivera saw as one of the unit’s main weaknesses last year: Predictability.
Rivera has said he thought the unit over-relied on zone coverage last year — using it on 75 percent of its snaps, according to TruMedia — and that lessened the effectiveness of its blitzes. For example, the defense sometimes showed blitz early and the quarterback countered with a quick pass underneath, beating the zone and rendering extra rushers ineffective.
One fix would be to play more man coverage, which would force quarterbacks to hold the ball longer and take advantage of Washington’s strong pass rush. But Rivera is thinking bigger. He wants true balance, to use man, zone, press and other schemes interchangeably so coordinator Jack Del Rio can run disguises and keep offenses guessing. The key to executing a dizzying number of defensive combinations is every defender having a baseline ability to run each of them, so at practice, Jackson works on zone techniques, such as T step and seeing the quarterback through the wide receiver, while also relying on old faithful moves.
The goal: Jackson, like the defense overall, can find what works against an offense and wear it out.
“When you look at the scripts from practice, you see that combination,” Rivera said. “Some days we’ve come out and worked all zone. Other days, we've worked all man. Other days, we’ve come out and [Del Rio has] done like he would do it in the game, 33 percent this, 33 percent that and 33 percent that, just trying to stay balanced.”
But even as the defense changes Jackson, Jackson changes it. His skill set gives Del Rio the ability to lock up the opposing team’s top receiver in a way he couldn’t last year. Washington defended the pass well overall (ranking second in DVOA, a measure of overall defensive efficiency from Football Outsiders) but struggled against No. 1 wideouts (27th). Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans, Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins and others didn’t necessarily put up gaudy stats, but when an opponent needed a crucial conversion, Washington often struggled to contain the opponent’s top pass-catching threat.
Jackson’s presence also allows Del Rio to find the best combination of cornerbacks each week. If Washington wants to play more press coverage outside, it could pair Jackson with long, physical rookie Benjamin St-Juste and slide Kendall Fuller to the slot. If it needs a bigger slot defender to match up with a flexible tight end, Jackson and Fuller could play outside with a safety, such as Kam Curl or Landon Collins, in the Buffalo nickel role.
“[Being more versatile is] all we’re trying to do with William,” Rivera said. “We’re not going to not do what he does best, but we want to be able to have some options and create some doubt that our opponents have got to try to figure out. ‘Hey, they’re not always going to be in this coverage.’ So that’s really what that’s all about.”
This approach, Rivera said, is similar to the philosophy of former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, whom Rivera played under in the late 1980s. Rivera remembered Ryan always said, “You can't go into a game with just one thought because if they match that thought, you better have another idea.” And in Carolina, Rivera used to tell his coordinators they didn’t have to call a play just because it was on their call sheet. The options were just there to find which ones worked that week.
“If they can’t block it, keep going,” Rivera said. “I can remember [Ryan] calling the same blitz three plays in a row, and I’m thinking to myself, They’ve got to pick it up, and they didn’t pick anything up.' [We] just kept going, kept going, kept going.”