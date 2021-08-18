The example is emblematic of his larger evolution. Jackson said he signed in Washington partly because, at 29, he wanted to be more than one-dimensional. He pointed out he rarely got to play with the vision required for zone coverage in Cincinnati, because it used him in man coverage “80 percent of the time.” He was also enticed by the idea of playing behind Washington’s elite defensive line, and before the team’s second preseason game Friday night, when he’ll get to check his progress against the Bengals, Jackson took a shot at his old team by saying the line here is “making my job easier for a change.”