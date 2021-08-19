“Doing paperwork is really just out of the question at this point,” she added. “Some of our girls are in a home where there is known Taliban right across the street, so when I call them, they’re closing all the doors and windows and whispering into the phone. So am I really going to call them and be like, ‘Hey guys, on line 3-C, you had one digit wrong.’ It’s ridiculous, and it makes the U.S. look very cold. … If people are in distress, you can’t be filling out Excel spreadsheets, asking for a whole bunch of documents that they can’t get. And that’s exactly what’s happening now.”