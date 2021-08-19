“I can only hope that this brings the Pata family a little bit of closure, a little bit of satisfaction, knowing that at least the person who took Bryan’s life is now in custody and now is facing charges,” Juan Segovia, a homicide detective for Miami-Dade Police, said in a video announcing the arrest that was posted to social media.
On Nov. 7, 2006, Pata had just returned to his apartment building from Hurricanes football practice when he was shot above his left ear as he exited his car. According to an ESPN story about the cold case that was published last year, police said there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting, and no security cameras recorded it.
Jones had been suspended from the Miami football team over a failed marijuana test on the same day Pata was killed. According to ESPN, the two teammates had gotten into multiple fights over Pata’s girlfriend, who previously had dated Jones.
Per the ESPN report, Jones told police he was home at the time of Pata’s murder but went to the team facility for a mandatory meeting that was called after his death. But numerous witnesses told both police and ESPN that they did not recall Jones being at the meeting, and police noted that Jones asked another student-athlete if he could borrow some money to get out of town on the night of the murder. He also changed his cellphone number.
“There was a very strong sentiment [Jones] had something to do with it,” Ed Hudak, a law enforcement liaison for the Hurricanes at the time who now is Coral Gables chief of police, told ESPN. “When that was brought up to me by the players, I made sure that the detectives had that. What came of those leads, I don’t know.”
Jones denied to ESPN that he was involved with Pata’s murder.
Police followed numerous leads in the case over the years, among them gang members who had gotten into a fight with Pata and his friends at a nightclub, family members of Pata’s girlfriend at the time, a woman who had recently purchased a defective automobile from Pata and his brother (the two had a business restoring classic cars), an inmate who had admitted to committing a similar crime to another inmate and an informant for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who told investigators that Pata’s murder had something to do with Haiti (where Pata’s family hails from).
Pata, a senior defensive tackle at the time of his death, was projected as a second- or third-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft. The Hurricanes went ahead with their regularly scheduled game four days after Pata’s murder, losing 14-13 at Maryland.
Read more: