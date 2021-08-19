Thirty-six years ago, I spent a season with Bob Knight when he was both the coach and the unquestioned ruler of Indiana basketball — and, for that matter, the entire university. When Knight threw a chair during a game in 1985, he told school president John Ryan he would resign if Ryan suspended him. Ryan backed down, so the Big Ten had to suspend him. In fact, in 2000, when Knight denied choking a player in practice and video surfaced of him doing it, Myles Brand, one of Ryan’s successors, didn’t fire Knight or suspend him. He issued a “no tolerance” edict, which Knight literally laughed off during a television interview. Then Knight dressed down a student several months later for calling him by his last name and was fired.