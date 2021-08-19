It all feels so far removed from Nick Foles, Doug Pederson and the “Philly Special” glory of that memorable Super Bowl triumph over the New England Patriots in February 2018.
Pederson, the Super Bowl-winning coach, was ousted in January following a 4-11-1 season that concluded with a tanking controversy. Carson Wentz, the would-be franchise quarterback drafted second overall in 2016 and signed to a $128 million contract extension three years later, was sent to the Indianapolis Colts in a trade arranged in February. Foles, the backup extraordinaire who quarterbacked the Eagles to their Super Bowl victory and another playoff appearance when Wentz was sidelined by injuries, is long gone, having spent one season in Jacksonville and another in Chicago after he departed for free agent riches.
The accomplishments are fading quickly into memory. Expectations must be recalibrated. It is a new day and, the Eagles hope, a fresh start.
“That’s my expectation, to be healthy and play in every game,” offensive tackle Lane Johnson said following Monday’s joint practice with the Patriots. “As far as wins and losses, if we can start off 1-0, the confidence will go up from there. But really, I don’t expect [anything]. I’m taking it one day at a time. And right now, our offense is steadily improving.”
The focus is on Hurts, a second-round pick in 2020. He made four starts last season as a rookie and provided glimpses that he could be an effective dual-threat quarterback.
“He’s never satisfied,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “That’s what makes him good. He wants to be great. … He’s ascending in the right direction, and we’re excited about his progress.”
The Eagles stuck by Wentz following the knee injury that ended his 2017 season, when Foles took the team on its Super Bowl run, and after the back issues that cut short his 2018 season, when Foles orchestrated a late-season rally. All seemed well when Wentz, with Foles gone, managed to play a full and effective 2019 season, leading the Eagles to the NFC East title before an opening-round playoff defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.
It all unraveled last season. The turnovers by Wentz and the losses for the Eagles piled up to the point that Pederson turned to Hurts. The tumultuous season ended with Pederson sitting Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a six-point loss to the Washington Football Team. The outcome gave Washington the division title, and the Eagles’ approach drew a public rebuke from New York Giants Coach Joe Judge. The Eagles emerged with a first-round draft pick three spots better than they would have gotten with a win.
When Pederson was dismissed, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said the two had a “difference in vision” about how the team should move forward. Lurie said the Eagles had to “get younger” and amass draft choices.
While there has been speculation about the Eagles being a potential landing spot for Deshaun Watson if the Houston Texans trade the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, this is Hurts’s team at this point. There is talent around him. The Eagles used the 10th choice in this year’s draft on Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and last year they used a first-round selection on wideout Jalen Reagor.
“I’ve talked about how repetition brings confidence and it brings comfort,” Hurts said Monday. “And it’s a real thing, and I see it in all of the receivers. I see it in everybody. The more reps they get in the offense, the more we’re being coached, the better we are. It’s always an uphill climb. And we just want to continue to take those steps every day.”
It’s up to the 40-year-old Sirianni, hired after a three-year stint as the Colts’ offensive coordinator, to make it work. He and Steichen must help Hurts strike the proper balance between using his improvisational skills and developing into a reliable pocket passer.
“We obviously want to try our best to execute the play and have everything done on time and in rhythm like we’ve always talked about before,” Hurts said. “But that’s not how football works. It’s not always that way. So you have to be able to make those plays and extend those plays when things are covered up.”
Wentz’s woes last season could be attributed in part to the deterioration of an injury-plagued offensive line. The Eagles aspire to have better health and more stability in that group with mainstays such as Johnson, guards Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo and center Jason Kelce.
“We’ve been doing it together for a while,” Brooks said. “So even if you do miss some time, you know how each other plays, how each other responds, to a certain degree what each other is really thinking.”
The left tackle job could belong to Jordan Mailata, a former rugby player from Australia who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds. The Eagles used a seventh-round draft pick on him in 2018, and he ended up making 10 starts last season.
“Jordan is a freak of nature,” Johnson said. “ … Once he figures it out, he should be able to do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, how he wants. … He’s figuring it out.”
Mailata said he is “a lot more confident in the tools that I have in my bag” as he works to become a polished offensive lineman. He doesn’t watch video of his blocking technique from earlier in his career, he said.
“It gives me nightmares when I watch early tape, just looking at the stance that I used to do,” Mailata said. “It’s horrible.”
The learning continues, as when Mailata didn’t know quite what to do when the starters were done playing after an abbreviated outing in the preseason opener.
“I had to ask some of the guys, ‘Okay, do I take my pads off at halftime?’ ” he said. “Because it felt like a weird thing to do.”
So much, it turns out, feels new, different and, yes, weird for the Eagles these days.
“You climb this mountain, [and] it takes time,” Hurts said. “We value every rep that we have, and we’re going to continue to work to get where we want to be.”