Pederson, the Super Bowl-winning coach, was ousted in January following a 4-11-1 season that concluded with a tanking controversy. Carson Wentz, the would-be franchise quarterback drafted second overall in 2016 and signed to a $128 million contract extension three years later, was sent to the Indianapolis Colts in a trade arranged in February. Foles, the backup extraordinaire who quarterbacked the Eagles to their Super Bowl victory and another playoff appearance when Wentz was sidelined by injuries, is long gone, having spent one season in Jacksonville and another in Chicago after he departed for free agent riches.