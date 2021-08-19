Tension? Not of the kind we were accustomed to around here for a decade, the kind that comes when the division title is in the offing or advancement in the playoffs is at stake. That’s Stephen Strasburg out of the bullpen against Milwaukee in the wild-card game. It’s Max Scherzer in Game 7 vs. the Astros. It’s stuff gone by.
We are long past Strasmas, and there are no more Scherzdays on the calendar. What we are left with is: Every Fifth Day for Gray?
Nah, forget it. Let’s not reach for a slogan for the kid, not yet anyway. Let’s just be realistic about what he represents and where we can find fun over the remaining 42 games of a season unlike any the Nationals have endured.
“It’s going to be some growing pains, I can assure you of that,” said Manager Dave Martinez, a World Series winner less than two years ago, a development coach now. “But for the most part, we’ve been having fun.”
Fun must be redefined and not just in the clubhouse. Fun must be reconsidered in the stands at the ballpark and from the couch at home. What has to be treasured is that matchup between Gray and Valera because it portends what might be repeated in the future. Even with a wild 8-5 victory Wednesday, there are going to be more losses than wins. Lots more. So how to enjoy this?
For the remainder of the season — and with all due respect to the Erick Feddes and Paolo Espinos of the world — Gray’s starts represent the most compelling part of a given Nationals week. That’s a lot for someone who, on Wednesday, notched the 30th inning of his big league “career.” But it’s not all bad. Indeed, it could be exciting.
Exciting, in a different way than we have become accustomed.
“We won a championship here,” Martinez said, “and I want these young guys to understand that we are a championship organization, and we want to win again — and we want to win soon.”
Let’s be realistic about that, though: Soon is not 2022. Exhale on that thought. Soon is, at best, 2023. Which is fine. This is no longer about going 1-0 today. It’s about developing a core — through scouting and player development — that can become a group that goes 1-0 roughly 95 times in a season. It’s about all those buzzwords from, say, 2009, before this town expected to contend every single season.
“There’s a lot of things back then that are different than they are now,” said Ryan Zimmerman, pinch hitter. “I don’t think this situation is the same.”
He has the right to assess it because other than General Manager Mike Rizzo — the man who built it up, won it all, then tore it down — he’s the only one who had the front-row seat for the transformation from scrapheap to contender. The Nats’ first-ever draft choice made two salient points in a pregame discussion Wednesday: Then is not now, because this team has Juan Soto as an established superstar, not to mention the potential of Strasburg to return to health and Patrick Corbin to rediscover himself. But then is also not now because the fan base isn’t nascent, still learning the game. It’s established, with expectations.
“I haven’t talked to [Rizzo] or anyone in the front office about this, but it’s hard for me to see them doing a three- or a four-year thing,” Zimmerman said. “You risk alienating the fan base that you now have that’s only two years away from winning a World Series. Without knowing the ins and outs or ever having sat in on one meeting on the front office side, I feel like that would be a risk.”
The fans that went through this the first time, they have to recall what it was like to find little parcels of joy in the summers of, say, 2008 and ’09, when back-to-back Nats teams combined to lose 205 games. It was in moments like that one at-bat: Gray against Valera.
“He reminds me a lot of Jordan Zimmermann,” Zimmerman said, and for old-guard Nats faithful, that has to be encouraging because the right-hander Zimmermann was an original member of the core, winning Nats. Gray is poised, just like Zimmermann. He pounds the strike zone, just like him. He works quickly, just like him. He just looks the part — and like Zimmermann, he understands the trajectory of the club and his place in it.
“Knowing the Nationals organization, we’re trying to rebuild and trying to build around young guys such as myself, that’s something you have to recognize and just appreciate,” Gray said. “They want you to be a part of the future and be a guy for them. … It’s definitely something I take a lot of pride in.”
So here he came, in his fourth start since he became Washington’s centerpiece in the trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ship out a three-time Cy Young winner and an all-star shortstop, something of value better come back in return. Here was a moment to discover it.
“I wanted to see how he reacted,” Martinez said.
Gray opened by missing with a fastball. But his confidence in his own stuff, as a 23-year-old, is evident. Behind in the count, he threw a curveball for a strike, then another to get to 1-2, with Valera looking at them both. Gray then came after Valera with three straight 96-mph fastballs, all of which were fouled off, before the hammer — another curve, finally popped weakly onto the infield, and a guttural scream as he walked off the field.
“Just let out that emotion,” Gray said, “because that’s a big out.”
That was it: six satisfying innings, two runs allowed, working out from a jam, a 2.86 ERA with 22 strikeouts and five walks with the Nats.
A defining moment in the history of the franchise? Hardly. Even on a lazy Wednesday between two fourth-place clubs, homers from Toronto’s Corey Dickerson and Marcus Semien and answers from Washington’s Josh Bell and Carter Kieboom mattered more to the outcome. That those Nats’ homers came off lefty Brad Hand, dealt away by Washington at the deadline, added a delicious little subplot.
But it mattered less for the Nats of 2021 because they are just exploring who might be competent and competitive pieces for them in the future. It mattered for the Nats of 2023, who might well be relevant again.
“A lot of these guys, three months ago, they were blocked” by more established players at their positions, Zimmerman said. “There was no chance that they were going to get these 200 some at-bats or these eight to 10 starts, whatever it is. Take advantage of it. You can parlay this into a career. This is what you want. This is why you play the game. … Very rarely do you get to play at this level without a lot of pressure on you.”
The pressure is off in 2021. It’s on to get the franchise back to where it was accustomed to being. Josiah Gray in the sixth inning of a random August Wednesday against a hitter you have never heard of — it matters in redeveloping a winner and in finding fun at the ballpark again.