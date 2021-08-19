The incident was hard to catch during television replays — the announcers initially expressed confusion over what was going on — but one Twitter user was able to zoom in to catch it.
“He was late getting over, so I left my glove and my hat, and then while I was going down in the dugout, trying to see the trainers because I’m dealing with something, he yells at me that he needs to see my belt,” Lynn told reporters after the game. “So I toss it up and then he throws me out.”
“Obviously I hurt his feelings,” Lynn said. “He threw me out because I threw my belt. I said, ‘If you were on time, we wouldn’t have this problem.' ”
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa argued with the umpires after Lynn’s ejection but admitted after the game that throwing a belt is probably cause for ejection. He said he hoped Lynn wouldn’t face further sanction from the league.
“I can’t speak for the umpires and the league and how they look at that,” La Russa said. “I hope not.”
Lynn, an all-star this season and the betting favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award, gave up one run on three hits and struck out four in his four innings of no-decision work. Chicago eventually won the game, 3-2.
“I wish I could have gone deeper. I didn’t get that opportunity. It was taken from me,” he said.
In June, days before MLB began enhanced enforcement of rules regarding pitchers using foreign substances to enhance their grips on the baseball, Lynn said pitchers had gone “too far” with their use of sticky stuff.
“I’ve seen some stuff lately that I never saw early on in my career,” Lynn said. “It’s gotten too far to be honest with you. I think everybody would agree with that. I think there’s obviously a way that everybody can go about it where there’s an even playing field all around where guys aren’t using these glues or whatever they’re called.
“I haven’t been on a team that has told people to do things and/or gave people things to use and/or even seen some of this stuff that people are talking about. But I know it’s out there. Everybody knows it’s out there.
“We need to stop the craziness, in all honesty. There’s some stuff that’s gone too far.”
Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith also was ejected from his game Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies after his glove was confiscated following an eighth-inning inspection. Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo said the glove was sent to MLB offices in New York for further inspection after the umpires found a “couple of suspicious spots, in their opinion.”
“I believe my player. I stand by my player. He said there was nothing malicious happening,” Lovullo said, adding that Smith’s hand was “bone dry.”
Smith, who also had been checked in the sixth inning, faces a 10-game suspension if the league determines he was using a banned foreign substance (he claimed it was just dirt).
“All I know is I’ve got to break in a new glove,” Smith said. “It’s the only one I had.”
Seattle Mariners reliever Hector Santiago is the only player so far to receive a 10-game suspension after umpires found a foreign substance on his glove during a late-June game against the White Sox. Santiago denied using any sticky stuff and claimed his glove only had “sweat and rosin” on it (pitchers are allowed to use rosin on their hands but are not allowed to apply it to their gloves under MLB rules). MLB denied his appeal of the suspension.