But for most of this season, it’s worked. After Semien’s shot left the park, Harper’s ERA jumped from 0.79 to 1.96 in 23 innings. From mid-April to now, on both sides of a trade deadline fire sale, he has been a reliable mop-up option for Manager Dave Martinez, often pitching in lopsided games or when the Nationals trail. And even if he was exposed in Wednesday’s high-leverage situation — entering with a 4-2 lead, exiting with his team trailing 5-4 — Washington may still have a middle reliever for its immediate future.
For the rest of this year, at least, that marginal role belongs to a righty who throws looping curves about 60 percent of the time. His fastball, accounting for one-fifth of his total pitches, hums in the mid-80s. He credits part of his strong season to a new and improved slider.
With Wander Suero, Tanner Rainey and Sam Clay in the minors — and Brad Hand and Daniel Hudson departed at the deadline — Harper should get a few more chances, at a minimum, to prove himself beyond games that feel decided. But regardless of how that goes, it shouldn’t twist his value as a multi-inning option in low-leverage spots.
“Just being able to honestly attack the zone and change speeds,” Harper said earlier this month of what’s clicked for him. “Obviously, I throw a lot of breaking balls, but just attacking hitters, trying to get ahead and just keep them off-balance, it’s the only thing to do. Like if you get behind them, you’re in trouble, especially a pitcher like me. So getting ahead is huge, and I’ve been able to for a lot.”
He makes it sound simple. But in reality, where a junk-baller is trying to stick in the majors, Harper relies on an odd paradox: He wants to be so predictable that he becomes hard to predict.
One key is throwing five variations of his curveball, subtly altering movement and velocity. Another is adding a slider that tunnels with his fastballs, traveling a near-identical path to the plate, before splitting in different directions. And another is throwing just enough fastballs — again, about 20 percent — to plant the possibility of seeing one in hitters’ heads.
That’s a common goal for relievers who lean on one pitch. In Harper’s case, he almost always throws some kind of breaking ball, teasing his fastball so opponents have to account for it. Martinez also believes that Harper’s pitch mix makes his fastball appear faster than 86 to 88 mph.
“It’s been ditched for years,” Harper said when asked if he’s throwing even fewer fastballs than usual. “But I definitely need it. If I didn’t throw that, the other stuff wouldn’t be as effective. A located fastball is big.”
The Nationals traded for Harper in January 2020, sending minor league pitcher Hunter McMahon to the Minnesota Twins. Before that, Harper was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2011, traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2015 and became a free agent two years later. He left Minnesota having had moderate success in 54 1/3 innings, posting a 3.81 ERA.
In 2020, then, he flashed potential for the Nationals while yielding five homers and 20 earned runs in 23 innings. But in 2021, he’s limited contact in the air, his groundball rate jumping from 33.8 to 45.9. He has logged four or more outs in six of his 20 appearances. He’s allowed no runners, inherited or his own, to score in 15 of them. Wednesday’s eyesore was an exception, not the rule.
And his previous outing, in a tight game with the Atlanta Braves last Sunday, showed how he continues to confuse. With one out in the eighth, the Nationals trailing 6-5, switch-hitter Ozzie Albies dug in from the right side of the box. Typically, Albies would bat left-handed to get a better look at a righty’s pitches. But Braves Manager Brian Snitker later explained that Albies, who is more comfortable batting righty, treated Harper like a knuckleballer. He forfeited the preferred left-on-right matchup to increase his chances of staying back and handling that rainbow curve.
Albies watched a 77-mph slider for strike one, fouled off a 71-mph curve for strike two and tapped a 68-mph curve to shortstop. It was well below the zone, classified by Statcast as a “slow curve," as if the designation were needed. Harper soon finished a one-two-three eighth to hold the deficit intact.
“In the back of your mind, there’s always that he is going to throw a fastball by you,” Snitker said. “I think that’s what happens with hitters. Instead of sitting directly on [the curve] … he throws a little slider and a curve, too. So it’s not the same pitch all the time. It’s just, you know, something that you don’t see a lot of.”