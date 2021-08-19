In her testimony this week, the woman said that during sex in May, Bauer choked her unconscious with her hair twice and she awoke to him punching her in her face, cheekbones, and vagina. The woman claimed that the force of Bauer’s assault left her unable to speak, or even to fully utter a safe word she had given him. The woman, a self-described alcoholic who has been sober for less than two years, said she encouraged the rough sex because she blamed herself after an initial encounter in which he choked her unconscious and allegedly sexually assaulted her. “I just wanted to create another experience where I could live up to what he wanted,” the woman had testified earlier in the week.