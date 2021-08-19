So why do I keep coming back to: Who is the quarterback?
Not just, “Who is the quarterback Friday night in a preseason game against the Bengals?” Or just, “Who is the quarterback Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers?” Step back further, and you’ll get to what nags me, today and tomorrow and forever and ever amen. “Who is the quarterback in Week 1 of 2022?” And, “Who is the quarterback when and if this team is ready to get to — don’t laugh — an NFC championship game?”
I’ll admit: At this point, I am a 2-year-old sitting in front of a xylophone with only two bars. My mallet bangs on one that rings, “But he’s still the owner!” even though Daniel Snyder is essentially suspended and his wife, Tanya, is running the team. Still, when I’m done pounding that bar, I switch over to, “But there’s no long-term solution at quarterback!”
Two notes don’t make up a symphony, so we’re left with a toddler making a racket. When the local football team has one playoff victory this century — a century that is now old enough to drink — well, that’s what you get.
This is as tiring as it is narrow-minded. I get that. There’s so much to find interesting about this team. Chase Young really could be a generational talent as a pass rusher. Free agent signee Curtis Samuel and rookie Dyami Brown may be the downfield threats at wideout to further open things up for star-in-the-making Terry McLaurin. Antonio Gibson might catch 70 balls out of the …
… Wait. It’s still between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke at quarterback?
It is, and Friday night at FedEx Field, throw Kyle Allen into the mix, too.
It’s fine to be happy with either Fitzpatrick or Heinicke as the starter against the Chargers. Fitzpatrick is about to enter his 17th year in the league, and dang if he isn’t entertaining, both with his mouth and his downfield slings. He shares the fan base’s assessment of the team around him, and he pledges to be part of the solution, not the problem.
“I think it’s a group that’s ascending,” he told reporters this week. “I mean, everybody’s heading in the right direction. I think there’s some momentum coming off of last year. Just speaking about the offense, the offense is going to be dynamic. … It’s not going to be focused on one guy trying to force-feed him the ball.”
Someone who has played in 165 NFL games gets to analyze in that fashion and have the words matter. He’s worth listening to. He’s worth wondering about. He’s worth watching Friday night, because the 2021 season will almost certainly be in his hands. He’s someone about whom Coach Ron Rivera can say, “We talk about the things that he does and everybody says, ‘Yeah, he’s been doing it a long time.’”
But a couple of things gnaw at the conscience even before Fitzpatrick becomes the 24th regular season starter for Washington this century. The first is that he’s 38, and so next August, before the second preseason game of what will probably be another promising season, we’ll be having this discussion — “Who’s the quarterback?” — all over again. The other is, as Rivera said, “the things that he does,” which in Fitzpatrick’s case happens to be “throw interceptions.”
Since 2016, Fitzpatrick has played in 52 games and thrown at least two interceptions in 15 of them. According to pro-football-reference.com, only two quarterbacks over those five seasons — Jameis Winston and Philip Rivers — have more multi-pick games. Rivers had more than 1,200 more pass attempts than Fitzpatrick and is now retired. Winston played in eight more games and put it up 443 more times than Fitzpatrick. He became a backup. Fitzpatrick gets picked off and chugs forward.
If that sounds like it’s an endorsement of Heinicke … well, it’s not. (Though it is worth noting that, while the advantage in NFL games started goes to Fitzpatrick by a 146-1 margin, the edge in playoff games started goes to Heinicke, 1-0. Weird.) The reason Heinicke is at all intriguing is because it is August, a time of year when quarterback possibilities seem endless, and this is Washington, a place where the search for a young quarterback amounts to an eternal quest.
(This is the part of this column where we are required to acknowledge that there was a time when Robert Griffin III seemed like a long-term solution at the position and then further admit that Kirk Cousins started three straight years here, all while pointing out that Griffin ultimately created more chaos than calm and that for such an entrenched starter, Cousins’s status seemed perpetually week-to-week.)
Because it’s the preseason, and because the choices locally are a journeyman joining his ninth NFL team and a math student who was out of football 10 months ago, it’s natural that the eye wanders elsewhere. Five teams took quarterbacks in the first round of April’s draft, and as Justin Fields is unveiled in Chicago and Zach Wilson gets his chance with the Jets, it’s hard to resist the urge to scream, “Why can’t we have one of those?!”
Washington held the 19th choice in the draft — with which it took Davis out of Kentucky — and there’s such a temptation to wonder what it would have taken to trade up to 11, which the Bears did to get Fields from Ohio State. Or maybe to sneak up to 14 to snatch Alabama’s Mac Jones ahead of New England, which selected him a pick later. Such exercises can simultaneously be complete wastes of time and enormously entertaining, particularly when the local franchise is and will be and always has been looking for that defining QB.
So settle in Friday night, and for the season. Watch Cosmi as he takes over at right tackle for Morgan Moses, and hope he develops. Look for Davis to flash, so the first-round pick seems well spent. Check out how Jackson shores up the back end of a defense highlighted by Young up front.
And then I’ll hand you my mallet, and we can whack at that second bar on our xylophone together, over and over: Where is Washington’s quarterback of the present and the future, and when will we be able to expand our repertoire?