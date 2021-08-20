Washington promoted the 28-year-old from Class AAA Rochester in late June, a move that has played out differently from how it did years ago.
“For me, it’s watching him how he goes about his business every day. … He has no fear,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said of Machado. “He goes up there and he’s not afraid to throw strikes, and he attacks the strike zone and he’s going to give me everything he has whether it’s an inning, two innings.”
Machado has a 2.55 ERA in 17⅔ innings in 2021, striking out 18 and walking four. His most recent appearance for Washington came Wednesday night at Nationals Park during an 8-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Nationals (52-68) face the Milwaukee Brewers (74-47) on Friday night.
Machado — both relatively new to the Nationals and rediscovering life in the big leagues — is still getting used to Washington’s clubhouse. He said he gravitates toward outfielder Gerardo Parra and bullpen coach Henry Blanco.
“Since we’re all Venezuelan, we understand each other a little more,” Machado said.
Machado has thus far avoided injury in Washington, something he said was due in part to a focus on his routine. He gets to the park early to go through injury prevention workouts.
“There are a lot of exercises; I at least get here and go through a routine with the strength coaches,” Machado said. “We work the shoulder, full body, and depending on how I’m feeling, if I’m pitching all those days. You know, I try to be as light as I can.”
This season, 62 percent of his pitches are fastballs and 18 percent are sliders. Martinez has noticed Machado is starting to get comfortable with adding variety during at-bats, especially when facing left-handed hitters.
“I think this guy can help us in the bullpen for many, many years,” Martinez said. “You know he did start at one point, but I like him in the bullpen, especially if he can give us multiple innings.”
