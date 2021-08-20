Our annual perfect draft — which focuses on getting the optimal value at each draft spot, and creating 12 rosters that should outperform an average team in any given week — starts with familiar names before diverging. Among the lessons: There is a steep drop off among running backs, so don’t wait too long; there’s plenty of value among quarterbacks in the middle rounds; and if you miss out on one of the top two tight ends, punt on the position until later in the draft.