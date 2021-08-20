This fantasy football draft season will be more normal than last year’s pandemic-marred version, when no preseason games meant no chances to evaluate veterans who changed teams or NFL rookies. Most teams will play three preseason games this year, leaving a two-week gap between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season. That should be prime fantasy draft season.
As you prepare, check out Des Bieler’s positional rankings of the top running backs, wide receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends, and read on to help set the rest of your draft day strategy.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the top 200 players in fantasy football this year?
A great place to start. The Post has two sets of rankings — Neil Greenberg’s overall rankings and Bieler’s positional rankings. Greenberg’s overall rankings have been formatted in a printable Top 200 style. (See the PDF here.)
Since so much of the curiosity typically revolves around the first 10 or 15 players, here’s how Neil sees the top of the list:
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB; 2. Dalvin Cook, RB; 3. Alvin Kamara, RB; 4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB; 5. Austin Ekeler, RB; 6. Derrick Henry, RB; 7. Davante Adams, WR; 8. Travis Kelce, TE; 9. Patrick Mahomes II, QB; 10. Aaron Jones, RB; 11. Stefon Diggs, WR; 12. Darren Waller, TE; 13. Nick Chubb, RB; 14. Jonathan Taylor, RB; 15. Tyreek Hill, WRNeil Greenberg's Top 200
What does the perfect fantasy football draft look like?
Our annual perfect draft — which focuses on getting the optimal value at each draft spot, and creating 12 rosters that should outperform an average team in any given week — starts with familiar names before diverging. Among the lessons: There is a steep drop off among running backs, so don’t wait too long; there’s plenty of value among quarterbacks in the middle rounds; and if you miss out on one of the top two tight ends, punt on the position until later in the draft.
Who should I take with the No. 2 pick in my fantasy draft?
If Christian McCaffrey is the consensus No. 1 overall pick, that means the real drama begins at No. 2. While Dalvin Cook might be the most popular choice, you could make a case for others, including Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, and even Davante Adams or Travis Kelce.
What do the fantasy draft positional tiers look like?
Creating positional tiers gives you a good sense of the opportunity cost of your decisions at every point on draft day. Des’s tiers show that the top groups include five quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson); two running backs (Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook); three wide receivers (Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs) and tight end Travis Kelce, who’s in a tier of his own.
Who are the top quarterbacks to draft in fantasy football?
This perpetually deep position has plenty of options both at the top and in later rounds. Here’s how Des ranks the 12 best options:
1. Patrick Mahomes, 2. Josh Allen, 3. Kyler Murray, 4. Dak Prescott, 5. Russell Wilson, 6. Lamar Jackson, 7. Aaron Rodgers, 8. Justin Herbert, 9. Tom Brady, 10. Ryan Tannehill, 11. Matthew Stafford, 12. Trevor LawrenceDes Bieler's QB rankings
Who are the top running backs to draft in fantasy football?
There’s a jumble after the top few backs, but the position runs out of reliable alternatives fairly early. Here’s how Des ranks the top 12:
1. Christian McCaffrey, 2. Dalvin Cook, 3. Alvin Kamara, 4. Derrick Henry, 5. Aaron Jones, 6. Ezekiel Elliott, 7. Jonathan Taylor, 8. Austin Ekeler, 9. Joe Mixon, 10. Saquon Barkley, 11. Antonio Gibson, 12. Najee HarrisDes Bieler's RB rankings
Who are the top wide receivers to draft in fantasy football?
This position is led by the big three of Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, whose elite production makes them well worth first-round picks. But the position has great depth, even at the top. Here’s are the 12 best options, per Des.
1. Davante Adams, 2. Tyreek Hill, 3. Stefon Diggs, 4. Calvin Ridley, 5. DK Metcalf, 6. A.J. Brown, 7. Justin Jefferson, 8. DeAndre Hopkins, 9. CeeDee Lamb, 10. Keenan Allen, 11. Allen Robinson II, 12. Terry McLaurinDes Bieler's WR rankings
Who are the top tight ends to draft in fantasy football?
Three veterans lead these rankings, but third-year tight end T.J. Hockenson and rookie Kyle Pitts will be attractive choices. Here’s how Des ranks the top 12 tight ends.
1. Travis Kelce, 2. Darren Waller, 3. George Kittle, 4. T.J. Hockenson, 5. Mark Andrews, 6. Kyle Pitts, 7. Logan Thomas, 8. Noah Fant, 9. Jonnu Smith, 10. Irv Smith Jr. 11. Evan Engram, 12. Dallas GoedertDes Bieler's TE rankings