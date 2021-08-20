He can still hear the ball popping off Frank Howard’s bat. He remembers looking up, bending his head back, the home run sailing straight over his seat and the tall Chevron sign beyond center. He can see it in motion, set against the light blue sky, as if it were taking off like an airplane instead of coming down. And he recalls the sound once it fell, the gasps that rustled through his section, the murmurs that followed and sounded like a hundred question marks: Did it find a patch of grass behind Sick’s Stadium in Seattle? Or could it have reached the traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Way?