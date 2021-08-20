For six innings, everything clicked. The Brewers swung at 12 sliders and whiffed on seven. In four of his six frames, Corbin retired the side in order. In the seventh, though, he was slowed by Eduardo Escobar before Garcia took him deep. Escobar, the first batter of the inning, battled for 11 pitches, nearly pulling a slider for a homer, and eventually popped a low slider to Victor Robles in center. Corbin’s next pitch, an outside sinker to the right-handed Garcia, wound up in the right field seats.