But to call the game a building block, to begin nudging himself from a terrible few months, Corbin had to thrive in the sixth inning and his third time through the Brewers’ order. That’s precisely when everything has crumbled this year, outing after outing. Milwaukee had pinch hitter Kolten Wong, Jace Pederson and shortstop Willy Adames coming to the plate, trying to slim the Nationals’ three-run lead.
Then Corbin did what often has escaped him in the third season of a six-year, $140 million contract. The left-hander didn’t wilt. Wong flew out on a well-placed slider, Peterson tapped a grounder to first, and Adames, the Brewers’ toughest hitter, bounced a low sinker to short. A quiet sixth inning lasted nine pitches, allowing Corbin to go deeper for just the fifth time in 24 appearances. And even though he yielded a homer to Avisail Garcia, his final batter, the Nationals held on to beat the Brewers, 4-1, and win their third straight.
“Getting ahead of guys, staying out of the middle of the plate, threw some change-ups in there, good sliders, but just being aggressive, throwing some good pitches down in the zone,” Corbin said of what led to his success. “I mean, these guys are a good team, and just kind of really getting after every pitch is really what I feel like I’ve been doing. But tonight the results were there.”
Corbin’s final line was his best since June 15, low bar or not: 6⅓ innings, three hits, one earned run, seven strikeouts and no walks. Garcia’s solo shot was the only blemish. Corbin entered with a 6.04 ERA that lowered to 5.82. He was supported by Lane Thomas’s two-run triple in the fourth and Riley Adams’s RBI single in the sixth. The Nationals (53-68) were just happy that Corbin showed a sign of life. Relievers Mason Thompson, Andrés Machado and Kyle Finnegan were sharp behind him.
Before the series opener, Manager Dave Martinez was again asked how Corbin could be fixed. His answer? Try more fastballs, going away from Corbin’s go-to slider in some counts, and see what happens. So Corbin threw 11 fastballs to four sliders in a spotless first inning, striking out Tyrone Taylor on a low slider and Adames on 94-mph heat.
On the season, Corbin had used his slider for 37 percent of his pitches, sinker for 30, four-seam fastball for 25 and change-up for only 4. On Friday, across 92 total pitches, those numbers morphed to 27 percent sliders, 45 percent sinkers, 26 percent four-seamers and 2 percent change-ups. The change Martinez suggested was deliberately implemented.
“We talked about this before with him, and his fastball has been really good. It’s live. It’s moving. He can go in and out,” Martinez said. “Today, you saw what he can do when he utilizes it a lot. With two strikes, he was pounding the zone. He used his slider when he needed to. And the biggest thing was that he pounded the strike zone.”
“Able to throw some fastballs, get strikes early on, they see the slider a little bit less," Corbin explained. "Sometimes that happens, but each game is different.”
And while Corbin’s top-end fastball velocity was impressive — his sinker touched 95.7 mph — it was most important that he maintained higher speeds throughout the game. His sinker, slider and four-seam fastball all hovered about 2 mph faster than the season average for each pitch. Another key for him is having a consistent 12 mph or so between his fastballs and slider.
For six innings, everything clicked. The Brewers swung at 12 sliders and whiffed on seven. In four of his six frames, Corbin retired the side in order. In the seventh, though, he was slowed by Eduardo Escobar before Garcia took him deep. Escobar, the first batter of the inning, battled for 11 pitches, nearly pulling a slider for a homer, and eventually popped a low slider to Victor Robles in center. Corbin’s next pitch, an outside sinker to the right-handed Garcia, wound up in the right field seats.
Seconds after it landed, Martinez nodded at pitching coach Jim Hickey and began his walk to the mound. Corbin didn’t quite leave on his terms, hoping to finish the seventh and that costly mistake. But it was still a necessary step toward improvement. Corbin should have around eight more starts to make it count.