The injury, which Nadal said he’s had since 2005, has kept the 20-time Grand Slam champion out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics this year. He last played in the Citi Open, beating Jack Sock before losing to Lloyd Harris, in Washington, D.C.
The injury has also prevented Nadal, 35, from training as he would have liked to, he wrote on Twitter Friday.
“Hey everyone, I wanted to tell you that unfortunately I won’t be able to finish the 2021 season. Honestly, I have been suffering much more than I should have due to my foot and I need to take a break,” he wrote in Spanish.
He thanked fans and family for support and said that he hoped to make a recovery and continue to play.
“I will do everything I can … I thank you all for all the support, understanding and all the affection, which are very important, especially in difficult times like these,” he wrote.
Nadal did not rule out anything beyond 2021, adding, “I promise I will work strenuously to continue to enjoy this sport a bit longer.”
