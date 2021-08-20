On defense, third-round cornerback Benjamin St-Juste stood out with his play in coverage. Veteran corners Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III were scratched, presumably to give Washington’s bevy of defensive backs more reps as the deadline for roster cuts nears. St-Juste started the game and in the first quarter was targeted on back-to-back plays in the red zone. On a third and five, St-Juste jammed Ja’Marr Chase at the line and stayed tight on him at the catch point, resulting in an incompletion.