Amid a roller-coaster performance from the offense, Washington’s rookies stood out, many stringing together big plays to make strong cases for roster spots.
The most notable: 5-foot-7 undrafted running back Jaret Patterson, who defied his size (again) with multiple long runs that left defenders in his wake. Patterson’s play in the preseason opener, when he led the team in both rushing (40) and receiving (30) yards in a loss to the New England Patriots, prompted Washington to release veteran back Lamar Miller the following week.
Patterson’s trajectory was clear, and it remained on the ascent. After going overlooked in the draft, he seems poised for a roster spot.
“That’s what you’re looking for,” Rivera said afterward. “You’re looking for those guys that step up and make plays.”
Against Cincinnati, Patterson received reps with the starting offense in the first quarter and finished with the best stat line of the night: three catches for 25 yards, plus 16 carries for 71 yards, including a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He also had 37 yards on a kickoff return, his first of the preseason.
To punctuate the score, Kyle Allen connected with Antonio Gandy-Golden — a second-year player who received little playing time as a rookie because of an injury — on a back-shoulder pass in the corner of the end zone for a two-point conversion.
But the two weren’t the only young offensive standouts for Washington.
Rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown, a third-round selection, continued to prove himself a favored target of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke. He did exactly what Washington drafted him to do in the first quarter. Facing press-man coverage from Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips on a second and five, Brown caught a 29-yard pass from Fitzpatrick on a go route along the right sideline to help set up the team’s first score.
Rivera seemed pleased with the play of Heinicke. “When he gets in the game, his mobility shows. That’s a big asset for him, his quickness and his athletic ability,” the coach said.
On defense, third-round cornerback Benjamin St-Juste stood out with his play in coverage. Veteran corners Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III were scratched, presumably to give Washington’s bevy of defensive backs more reps as the deadline for roster cuts nears. St-Juste started the game and in the first quarter was targeted on back-to-back plays in the red zone. On a third and five, St-Juste jammed Ja’Marr Chase at the line and stayed tight on him at the catch point, resulting in an incompletion.
Washington’s defense held the Bengals to 55 net yards and without a first down on six third-down conversions in the first half.
In the second half, the parade of big plays from young players continued. Seventh-round defensive end William Bradley-King strip-sacked Bengals quarterback Kyle Shurmur, and Daniel Wise recovered the loose ball at the Cincinnati 32-yard line. Six plays later — five of which were running plays for Patterson — the rookie back barreled his way into the end zone for his one-yard touchdown.
The play of Washington’s youngest players was a bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent showing from the team’s offense, both its starters and reserves.
Three days after Fitzpatrick touted his comfort in the system and his rapport with his receivers, the offense offered a reminder that the team is still very much a work in progress.
“A lot of good things,” Rivera said. “A couple mistakes we have to iron out. We had some opportunities. Fitzy was a little fired up. He overshot a couple throws that he’s been making.”
Sure, the team has promising pieces. It has flash and intrigue and at times the play to match. But against the Bengals, it produced a mix of big plays and odd mistakes.
Washington’s opening drive appeared to set the tone for the starters, who played four series for 23 total snaps. Fitzpatrick found tight end Logan Thomas for a 28-yard completion on the first play, but the offense mustered only four more yards on the drive before it stalled.
A sack and fumble squandered the third drive, but the fourth and last for the starters marked a turnaround. Running back Antonio Gibson picked up 14 yards on a run before Fitzpatrick hit Brown for the 29-yard pass.
“I feel like we’re still in the process of putting the pieces together,” Gibson said. “We got talent on offense, and once we start clicking it’s going to be rolling.”
Washington was aided by a Bengals penalty to move into the red zone, but it couldn’t finish it off. The kicking operations worked out its timing issues from a week ago, and Dustin Hopkins nailed a 34-yard kick to end the starters’ night.
Fitzpatrick was 7-for-13 passing, totaling 96 yards and a 77.7 passer rating in his lone quarter of play.
Heinicke, who took over for the start of the second quarter, went 11 for 13 for 80 yards for a 92.3 rating.
And although neither threw an interception (despite multiple near-picks), neither threw a touchdown pass either.
Allen took over in the fourth for his first snaps since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 of last season, and after helping Washington to its first touchdown of the night — Patterson’s run — fared similarly to the others.
He hit tight end Ricky Seals-Jones for a 16-yard completion but couldn’t convert a third and nine.