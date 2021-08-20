Here are five takeaways.
Washington’s first-team offense looked out of sync. Some of the trouble could have come from offensive coordinator Scott Turner experimenting (jumbo formation, personnel decisions, etc.), but other sequences seemed like potential causes for concern. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hit on fewer timing throws than in Week 1. The short yardage running game seemed ineffective without Peyton Barber.
On one play, Fitzpatrick nearly threw an interception when trusted receiver Adam Humphries ran a crosser against zone coverage and stopped before Fitzpatrick expected.
There were some bright spots. Undrafted running back Jaret Patterson flashed again after his standout performance in the opener. Third-round pick Dyami Brown created impressive separation on a go route that went for 29 yards and produced one of the explosive, vertical plays the offense sorely lacked last year.
Still, Coach Ron Rivera seemed displeased with the production during his comments on the team’s TV broadcast at halftime.
“Offensively, we should have scored more points,” he said. “But that’s the nature of the game; if you make mistakes, you’re going to miss opportunities.”
Hopkins bounced back. After pushing both field goal attempts wide left in the opener, the kicker went 3-for-3, hitting from 34 yards and twice from 31. Hopkins never had to kick from as deep as he did last week — he missed from and 40 and 50 yard against the Patriots — so distance remains a question. Hopkins was 12 of 13 inside 40 yards last season and 15 of 21 beyond it.
Yet the makes provided optimism. Rivera blamed the misses on the entire field goal unit — Hopkins, holder Tress Way and rookie long-snapper Camaron Cheeseman — and Way said the unit spent the entire week working through little issues, like the cues Cheeseman looked for to snap. Washington at least made good on the chances it got.
Gibson shouldered a heavy load. Washington seemed intent on preparing its second-year running back by feeding Gibson the ball, particularly on his final drive. He didn’t look necessarily explosive — he had seven carries for 28 yards — but made a couple nice runs in the box to eek out extra yards. He did show the elusiveness Washington sought when it drafted him, and on one play when Fitzpatrick dumped it off to him on a screen, he toted the ball 14 yards.
Rivera made several lineup changes. Washington didn’t activate its top two corners, William Jackson III and Kendall Fuller, to give more reps to those fighting for a roster spot. Benjamin St-Juste and Jimmy Moreland were next, and Torry McTyer, a fifth-year veteran who spent the past two years in Cincinnati, played as the fifth corner. Darryl Roberts, Troy Apke and Linden Stephens competed for the sixth spot.
Ereck Flowers started in place of Wes Schweitzer at left guard and looked solid. Schweitzer played right guard with the second team. Saahdiq Charles was the extra tackle in jumbo packages ahead of Cornelius Lucas and the right tackle with the second team.
At safety, the first three series featured combinations of Bobby McCain and Kamren Curl; Curl and Landon Collins; and McCain and Collins. The team is continuing to figure out which pairing is best, though Collins delivered the hit of the night on a Bengals short pass left.
Jamin Davis, the first-round pick who seemed tentative against New England, looked a little more decisive this week. Washington limited his reps with the first team, though, and it’s worth monitoring going forward if he’s to remain the projected Week 1 starter at Mike linebacker.
Washington’s punt-return unit, among the league’s worst last season, didn’t get much of a chance to show its progress. DeAndre Carter had one return for seven yards, as well as a fair catch, and seventh-round pick Dax Milne had two fair catches. Ball security is important, as special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor noted this offseason, but the team is also looking for explosiveness.
Cornerback Danny Johnson, the kick returner last year, did not go deep against Cincinnati. Patterson showed explosiveness with a 37-yard return and Carter had a 30-yarder as well. Steven Sims Jr., who seems to be losing ground in the slot/returner competition, had one return for 16 yards.