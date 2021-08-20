Gibson shouldered a heavy load. Washington seemed intent on preparing its second-year running back by feeding Gibson the ball, particularly on his final drive. He didn’t look necessarily explosive — he had seven carries for 28 yards — but made a couple nice runs in the box to eek out extra yards. He did show the elusiveness Washington sought when it drafted him, and on one play when Fitzpatrick dumped it off to him on a screen, he toted the ball 14 yards.