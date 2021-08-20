When the Washington Football Team hosts the Cincinnati Bengals at FedEx Field on Friday (8 p.m. kickoff), Rivera will be evaluating it all, examining the growth of his core starters while also looking closely at players on the edge of making the initial 53-man roster.
Here are five things to look for Friday night in Washington’s second preseason game:
New faces with the offensive starters. Rivera and his coaching staff have experimented with different combinations throughout training camp. Safeties have rotated, guards have swapped within a single series, reserves have mixed in with starters and so on.
The team has competitions at multiple positions, including left guard. Wes Schweitzer took the bulk of the reps with the starters early in camp, but after a solid performance against the New England Patriots in the preseason opener, Ereck Flowers received almost all the first-team reps in practice. Don’t be surprised if he starts Friday.
It also would seem plausible that undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson receives some reps with the first-team offense, if not ample time with the twos (not to mention reps as a returner, as Rivera alluded to). Patterson led Washington in both rushing (40) and receiving (30) yards against the Patriots, and this week he received more reps with the starting and second-team offenses.
Kyle Allen returns. The quarterback focus for much of the offseason and training camp has been on Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke. Often forgotten is that Allen was the team’s starter only nine months ago and probably would have remained the starter through the end of the season had he stayed healthy. But an ankle injury cost him the second half of the season, and a re-injury — he said he was “rolled up on” in practice — cost him two weeks this training camp. But he will play Friday.
Allen struggled in his first few practices back from the injury, but he has more experience with the system and the staff than the three other quarterbacks on the roster. The question still is where does he fit this year? A good showing against the Bengals could muddy the quarterback competition and put pressure on Heinicke in the backup battle. But a bad outing by Allen probably would strengthen Heinicke’s hold on the backup job and could even put Allen’s roster spot in jeopardy.
“Facing another defense, game-planning another defense, just kind of going through the motions of that and feeling that part of it out — it’s going to be important,” Allen said.
The growth of Jamin Davis. Washington has put a lot of responsibility on its first-round rookie, with the hope that he can develop into a three-down, do-it-all linebacker. Not only is Davis adjusting to life as a pro, an expanded playbook, a faster game and better competition, but he’s doing so as the Mike, or middle linebacker. He’s essentially the quarterback of the defense, fielding the calls in his headset, relaying them to teammates and making the necessary checks to get Washington’s defense in place. He has to know everything, then read and react in mere seconds.
No pressure.
Rivera said after the Patriots game that he didn’t think it was “too big” for Davis. He has the natural instincts and rare athleticism usually to recover if he makes a mental mistake, but Rivera has noticed that Davis might be overthinking on the field at times.
“We talked about it last year with some of our guys is 5,000 reps,” Rivera said. “It’s going to take a while to build up his feel to make it second nature for what’s happening, what’s going on in the field.”
Added Davis: “It's more so just playing — just playing ball, playing fast and just find my fits [and] know where I'm supposed to be.”
Movement in the secondary. Washington has tested nearly every combination in the defensive backfield throughout camp, something it may continue to do in the regular season. The team signed and drafted players who can play multiple roles and can easily move around, be it from outside corner to slot, from free safety to strong safety, from safety to “Buffalo nickel” and more.
Kendall Fuller, the team’s highest-paid cornerback, is also one of its most versatile. He spent almost all of last season outside at corner, but with the addition of rookie Benjamin St-Juste, he often has been used in the slot in practice.
At safety, Washington has used Kam Curl at nearly every position in the secondary, including free safety, where he has rotated with Bobby McCain on the starting defense.
The team has depth and will face difficult decisions in the secondary, especially if lesser-known players, such as Torry McTyer, continue to impress. Special teams will factor heavily in the final roster decisions, which bodes well for Deshazor Everett and rookie safety Darrick Forrest.
An opportunity at tight end. Temarrick Hemingway is probably out, and Sammis Reyes is definitely out. Both are in the concussion protocol.
That leaves starting tight end Logan Thomas, rookie John Bates and Ricky Seals-Jones, who signed with Washington as a free agent in May and has flashed talent in practice.
Here’s the reality: Thomas and Bates are roster locks. Reyes has impressed with how quickly he has learned an entirely new game, but he may need more time to develop. Hemingway appeared to have a hold on a roster spot, but he had a rough outing in Foxborough, Mass., and won’t play in this game.
If Seals-Jones can show consistency on offense and play a key role on special teams Friday, might he become a bigger consideration for the 53-man roster?