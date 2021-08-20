Kyle Allen returns. The quarterback focus for much of the offseason and training camp has been on Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke. Often forgotten is that Allen was the team’s starter only nine months ago and probably would have remained the starter through the end of the season had he stayed healthy. But an ankle injury cost him the second half of the season, and a re-injury — he said he was “rolled up on” in practice — cost him two weeks this training camp. But he will play Friday.