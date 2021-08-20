That moment, a complete mental breakdown seconds after a conversation with Thibault, may have been the low point of a disastrous three-game road trip that saw the Mystics get blown out in the second half of three straight losses. Washington lost 77-64 and would be on the outside looking in if the playoffs began today.
“It's just we're having a lot of mental lapses and it's from the start,” Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell said with a sigh, “so that's why I don't think being fatigued or tired is an excuse because it's literally from the first, second and the third quarter that we come out flat. That we're not on our front foot. So it's something that we keep addressing. We haven't quite found the answer as to what's going to change it.
“I think what's happening in the second half is we're not playing smart, not thinking enough.”
The Mystics (8-13) had their worst second half of the season on Thursday, scoring a season-low 20 points after halftime. The 20 points were the fewest scored in any half this season as the team shot just 5 for 35 after the break and two of those field goals came with less than two minutes remaining in an already-decided game. Shots clanked off the rim in every manner as the Mystics completely got out of their offense in the second half. Thibault’s system is based on ball movement creating open shots, and the offense was as stagnant as it has been all season as possessions seemed to come down to one pass, one missed shot and no offensive rebound.
Thibault said his team is absolutely exhausted and that led to the poor shooting. Tina Charles scored 17, but shot just 5 for 16. Myisha Hines-Allen scored 11 on 4-for-11 shooting. Ariel Atkins, the No. 2 option on the team, finished with seven points on 2-for-16 shooting. Charles, Atkins and Mitchell played in the Olympics, so they didn’t get the break that the rest of the roster did. Thibault said Natasha Cloud tweaked her foot, but she still played over 29 minutes.
The plan is to cut back on practice and shoot-around times in an attempt to battle the fatigue, but that also reduces the opportunities to correct all of the things that have gone wrong beyond a lack of energy.
“We’re definitely tired … but that’s no excuse,” Hines-Allen said. “We’re professional athletes, we’ve got to learn how to play through that. Just play hard for the time you’re out there. Yes, we’re tired, but we’ve got to learn how to fight through it.
“It's not even from this trip, it's from before. Our second halves haven't been the best. Our first halves, you look and you're like, 'Wow, this team looks like one of the best teams in this league.' And then the second half we come out and I don't even know. We've got to figure it out.”
No one wanted to put Thursday’s game anywhere near a “must-win” category as the optimism remained high. The trip to Phoenix, however, followed two losses in Las Vegas and precedes a meeting with the defending champion Seattle Storm, who travel to Washington for a game Sunday. The Mercury is a team loaded with Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith, but still represented the best opportunity to avoid a four-game skid.
Griner posted 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists while Diggins-Smith added 17 points. The Mercury (12-10) shot 51.6 percent from the field and quickly erased a 44-39 halftime deficit that was as large as 12 in the second quarter.
With just 11 games remaining in the regular season and now sitting in 10th place, the schedule is no longer an ally. This was not what the team envisioned as it planned to show off a healthier and much-improved version of itself coming off the Olympic break.
“There’s no easy solution,” Thibault said. “No question, we’ve got to take care of some business at home. To win three, four, five games would be huge, to do that. The whole deal for us is to get into the playoffs first and then be playing our best basketball when that happens. But there’s going to be a sense of urgency coming soon.”
Hines-Allen added, “Now it’s like a sense of urgency. … At this rate, it’s just about putting everything into action because there’s no turning back now.”
Read more from The Post: