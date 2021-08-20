The Mystics (8-13) had their worst second half of the season on Thursday, scoring a season-low 20 points after halftime. The 20 points were the fewest scored in any half this season as the team shot just 5 for 35 after the break and two of those field goals came with less than two minutes remaining in an already-decided game. Shots clanked off the rim in every manner as the Mystics completely got out of their offense in the second half. Thibault’s system is based on ball movement creating open shots, and the offense was as stagnant as it has been all season as possessions seemed to come down to one pass, one missed shot and no offensive rebound.