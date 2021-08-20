With a new coach in Wes Unseld Jr. and a remolded roster built around Bradley Beal that left just a few familiar faces dotting the team, Washington could take time to find its chemistry on court. Here’s a look at some of the more noteworthy parts of the schedule.
A little national love
The national NBA audience will have a chance to ogle the new-look Wizards twice this season, first against Toronto on Jan. 21 on ESPN and then at the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of a Tuesday doubleheader on TNT on Feb. 1.
Washington is also scheduled to appear on NBA TV four times against marquee opponents Brooklyn, Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York. But keep in mind that national games are scheduled based on what’s most compelling in the league at the moment, so the Wizards’ slate could change. Last year they played themselves into a couple of national slots while then-point guard Russell Westbrook was chasing the league’s triple-double record and the team was chasing a spot in the play-in tournament — which returns this year from April 12-15.
Staying home
The Wizards have an eight-game homestand this season for the first time since 1984. The block of games falls from Jan. 11-25 and includes a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the Philadelphia 76ers in which, judging by the playoff bout last season, we’re sure fans will act with the dignity the day demands.
Going West
The league appeared to try to cut down on travel once again this season, just as it did during its first pandemic campaign, clustering many games in the same region. The result is a pair of four-game road trips to the West Coast, the first of which is actually part of a six-game gauntlet.
From Dec. 13-23, the Wizards will play in Denver, Sacramento, Phoenix, Utah, Brooklyn and New York before taking off on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The second road trip is in March, when Washington gets to visit Paul George’s Clippers, LeBron James and Westbrook’s Lakers, Damian Lillard’s Trail Blazers and Stephen Curry’s Warriors in one fell swoop from March 9-14.
Return games aplenty
It’s unclear if Westbrook — or the fans at Capital One Arena who mostly didn’t get to see him play in person as a Wizard — considers the Lakers’ lone visit to Washington on March 19 a “return game,” but it’s a good bet fans will show up for an L.A. bout regardless.
The Wizards host a more proper return game on Jan. 5 when former franchise point guard John Wall comes to town with Houston to play in front of his D.C. fans for the first time since he was traded. This game is sure to be a bit more special than when Wall played in front of an empty arena last season.
Finally, Unseld will coach his team against the Denver Nuggets, where he spent the last six seasons as an assistant, twice: on the road on Dec. 13 and at home on March 16.
Easing back
One thing Beal and resident steady-eddy Raul Neto should be happy to hear — the Wizards have just 13 sets of back-to-back games scheduled this season. After the impossibly crowded schedule of last March and April, 13 sounds plenty doable, and hopefully means fewer injury to players.
Here’s the full 2021-22 schedule:
DATE/TIME
OPPONENT
TV
Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
at Toronto
NBC Sports Washington
Oct. 22, 7 p.m.
Indiana
NBC Sports Washington
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.
at Brooklyn
NBATV/NBC Sports Washington
Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.
at Boston
NBC Sports Washington
Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
Atlanta
NBC Sports Washington
Oct. 30, 5 p.m.
Boston
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.
at Atlanta
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 3, 7 p.m.
Toronto
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 5, 7 p.m.
Memphis
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 7, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 10, 7 p.m.
at Cleveland
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
at Orlando
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 15, 7 p.m.
New Orleans
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 17, 7 p.m.
at Charlotte
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
at Miami
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 20, 7 p.m.
Miami
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
Charlotte
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 24, 8 p.m.
at New Orleans
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 26, 8 p.m.
at Oklahoma City
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 27, 8:30 p.m.
at Dallas
NBC Sports Washington
Nov. 29, 8:30 p.m.
at San Antonio
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 1, 7 p.m.
Minnesota
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 3, 7 p.m.
Cleveland
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 5, 6 p.m.
at Toronto
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
at Indiana
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
at Detroit
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 11, 7 p.m.
Utah
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 13, 9 p.m.
at Denver
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 15, 10 p.m.
at Sacramento
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 16, 10 p.m.
at Phoenix
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 18, 9 p.m.
at Utah
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.
at Brooklyn
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.
at New York
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 26, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia
NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.
at Miami
NBATV/NBC Sports Washington
Dec. 30, 7 p.m.
Cleveland
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 1, 7 p.m.
Chicago
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 3, 7 p.m.
Charlotte
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 5, 7 p.m.
Houston
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 7, 8 p.m.
at Chicago
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 9, 6 p.m.
at Orlando
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 11, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 12, 7 p.m.
Orlando
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 15, 7 p.m.
Portland
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 17, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 19, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 21, 8 p.m.
Toronto
ESPN/NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 23, 3:30 p.m.
Boston
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 25, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers
NBC Sports Washington
Jan. 29, 8 p.m.
at Memphis
NBC Sports Washington
Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.
at Milwaukee
TNT
Feb. 2, 7 p.m.
at Philadelphia
NBC Sports Washington
Feb. 5, 7 p.m.
Phoenix
NBC Sports Washington
Feb. 7, 7 p.m.
Miami
NBC Sports Washington
Feb. 10, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn
NBC Sports Washington
Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
Sacramento
NBC Sports Washington
Feb. 14, 7 p.m.
Detroit
NBC Sports Washington
Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.
at Indiana
NBC Sports Washington
Feb. 18-23
All-Star Break
Feb. 25, 7 p.m.
San Antonio
NBC Sports Washington
Feb. 26, 8 p.m.
at Cleveland
NBC Sports Washington
March 1, 7 p.m.
Detroit
NBC Sports Washington
March 4, 7 p.m.
Atlanta
NBC Sports Washington
March 6, 6 p.m.
Indiana
NBC Sports Washington
March 9, 10:30 p.m.
at Los Angeles Clippers
NBC Sports Washington
March 11, 10:30 p.m.
at Los Angeles Lakers
NBATV/NBC Sports Washington
March 12, 10 p.m.
at Portland
NBC Sports Washington
March 14, 10 p.m.
at Golden State
NBC Sports Washington
March 16, 7 p.m.
Denver
NBC Sports Washington
March 18, 7:30 p.m.
at New York
NBC Sports Washington
March 19, 8p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers
NBC Sports Washington
March 21, 8 p.m.
at Houston
NBC Sports Washington
March 24, 8 p.m.
at Milwaukee
NBC Sports Washington
March 25, 7 p.m.
at Detroit
NBC Sports Washington
March 27, 6 p.m.
Golden State
NBC Sports Washington
March 29, 7 p.m.
Chicago
NBC Sports Washington
March 30, 7 p.m.
Orlando
NBC Sports Washington
April 1, 7 p.m.
Dallas
NBC Sports Washington
April 3, 1 p.m.
at Boston
NBC Sports Washington
April 5, 8 p.m.
at Minnesota
NBC Sports Washington
April 6, 8 p.m.
at Atlanta
NBC Sports Washington
April 8, 7 p.m.
New York
NBATV/NBC Sports Washington
April 10, TBD
at Charlotte
NBC Sports Washington