Washington is also scheduled to appear on NBA TV four times against marquee opponents Brooklyn, Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York. But keep in mind that national games are scheduled based on what’s most compelling in the league at the moment, so the Wizards’ slate could change. Last year they played themselves into a couple of national slots while then-point guard Russell Westbrook was chasing the league’s triple-double record and the team was chasing a spot in the play-in tournament — which returns this year from April 12 to 15.