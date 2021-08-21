On Saturday, D.C. attempted 14 more shots than its foe and five more corner kicks (8-3). Still, home fans booed as the final whistle blew. D.C., a week ago three points away from second place in the Eastern Conference, slipped to the final playoff spot but still has 13 games to improve. After playing three games this week, Losada said he’s happy D.C. will have a week to prepare for its next match against the Philadelphia Union at Audi Field.