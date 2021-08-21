D.C. controlled the run of play before 17,180 at Audi Field but left with a 2-1 loss that put a dent in its playoff hopes in the MLS’s Eastern Conference. Making the loss tougher to swallow was the fact that the hosts had a 27-13 shot advantage, including a 7-4 edge in attempts on goal.
“We need to finish all the open opportunities we have; I’m talking open opportunities,” D.C. Coach Hernán Losada said. “Of course, there is always space for improvement, and I always want to get better … but I don’t think you can do a lot more than we did today to win the game.”
D.C. (8-10-3, 27 points) entered Saturday coming off losses last Sunday at Nashville (5-2) and Wednesday at New England (3-2), its defense leaking after not allowing more than two goals since May 8. Atlanta (6-6-9, 27 points), meanwhile, came into the match on a three-game winning streak and without a loss this month after winning twice in its first 17 matches.
Entering Saturday, D.C.’s offense was thin after midfielder Paul Arriola, who injured his hamstring after scoring in the 10th minute Wednesday, was ruled out. Midfielder Russell Canouse, however, returned to the lineup for the first time since injuring his ankle July 17. Midfielder Kevin Paredes and defender Andy Najar also returned after missing one and two games, respectively, because of minor ailments.
D.C. was 6-2-0 at home going into the game, having conceded just five goals at Audi Field. Atlanta, meanwhile, had won once in 11 road games. Those trends meant little Saturday, especially after Josef Martinez beat D.C. keeper Jon Kempin in the 25th minute to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead. The goal came from a through ball that found Martinez in the center of the box, a sequence that had D.C. players pleading for offside.
The home team drew even with a stunner from Yordy Reyna in the 54th minute. Reyna took a free kick on a quick restart near the left sideline, spotting that Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan was off his line. The long-distance blast found the top of the net, just beyond Guzan’s fingertips, for Reyna’s third tally of the season. Reyna had entered eight minutes earlier for defender Joseph Mora.
“We were putting it on them in the second half,” D.C. defender Steven Birnbaum said. “And it felt like there was more to come, obviously, goal-scoring-wise with the amount of shots and chances we had in their box.”
D.C. obtained more opportunities but didn’t capitalize. Atlanta did in the 82nd minute. Moreno dribbled to the top of the box and launched a shot that Kempin, standing flat-footed, appeared never to see through a mass of black shirts. Kempin has allowed 13 goals in five games since starter Bill Hamid’s hamstring injury Aug. 4.
“It was kind of a gut check,” Birnbaum said.
Losada said Friday if his club is going to lose, he’d prefer the defeat be similar to the club’s loss at New England, when United attempted seven more shots and eight more corner kicks than its opponent.
On Saturday, D.C. attempted 14 more shots than its foe and five more corner kicks (8-3). Still, home fans booed as the final whistle blew. D.C., a week ago three points away from second place in the Eastern Conference, slipped to the final playoff spot but still has 13 games to improve. After playing three games this week, Losada said he’s happy D.C. will have a week to prepare for its next match against the Philadelphia Union at Audi Field.
“The locker room is disappointed right now,” Birnbaum said. “We felt like obviously we did enough to win that game or at least get something out of that game and the last game as well. We’re making tiny errors in these games that are ending up punishing us.”
