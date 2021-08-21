Delle Donne worked with the starting unit at practice Saturday and is expected to start Sunday against the Seattle Storm at Entertainment and Sports Arena, barring any last-minute setbacks.
“To physically have her on the court, jeez, oh man,” guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough said. “You kind of forget how easy it is. She just makes things so easy. And then her voice and her confidence that she has and instills in her teammates. She just makes everyone better, honestly.
“I’m so happy to have her back. So happy. I’ll probably tell her, ‘Welcome back,’ for the next two weeks.”
The last time Delle Donne was on the floor in a game was Oct. 10, 2019, the night the Mystics claimed their first WNBA championship. That night, she capped off her second MVP season with 21 points and nine rebounds in Game 5 against the Connecticut Sun, playing with three herniated disks in her back.
Since then, Delle Donne officially opted out of the 2020 season because of health concerns, but still would not have been ready to play because of the back issues. There were times when she questioned if she would play again, but there was optimism that the 31-year-old would be ready early in the 2021 season. That didn’t happen.
The hope then shifted to being available after the Olympic break, but Delle Donne didn’t travel on the road trip last week, in which the Mystics blew significant leads in three straight losses.
Delle Donne’s return is much needed. The Mystics haven’t had a consistent scoring option beyond Tina Charles, the league’s leading scorer, and Ariel Atkins, both of whom won gold with Team USA in Tokyo and have dealt with post-Olympic fatigue. Myisha Hines-Allen is considered that No. 3 scorer but is working back from a knee injury.
“[She] lifts everybody up, too,” Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said. “It takes pressure off of people because teams can’t help as much off [others]. If you start her, Tina, Myisha, Ariel, Natasha [Cloud] and now you’re bringing in Leilani [Mitchell] and go down the list, all of a sudden it’s different. Who do you help? … Who are they going to leave? That’s a big thing. When we played in the Finals, you couldn’t leave anybody. Lately, they’ve been testing us and leaving some people.”
Delle Donne has been on a load management schedule during practices but has been going full speed and five-on-five for the past several weeks. She is expected to be on a minutes restriction throughout the rest of the season.
This will be the closest Thibault has come to the roster he anticipated ahead of the 2020 season. He said Saturday’s session was the first regular season practice with all 12 players on the roster since 2019.
The Mystics are still without Emma Meesseman, the 2019 Finals MVP who has not made a decision about whether she will return to play this season after spending the first half fulfilling overseas commitments. Alysha Clark signed with Washington ahead of the 2021 season but has missed the entire campaign after suffering a foot injury while playing in France.
This is the first time Delle Donne and Charles will play together for Washington, though they both played for the United States in the 2016 Olympic Games.
Teammates have raved about Delle Donne’s limited practice time, saying she looks like the dominant version of herself. The Mystics’ offense has fallen to No. 6 in the league, averaging 81.2 points after scoring a season-low 20 points in the second half of a 77-64 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. The team is shooting just 40.5 percent from the field, second-worst in the league, and 32.5 percent from three-point range. Delle Donne should have an immediate impact on an offense that has largely been carried by Charles, who leads the league in usage.
“As long as she’s feeling good, I’m thankful,” guard Sydney Wiese said. “Because I know that backs, they’re nothing to mess around with. I just want to make sure she feels good and she feels comfortable. … You want to be mindful that she hasn’t played a real basketball game in two years. It’s not like she’s going to come out 35-40 minutes — that’s not realistic.
“It’s Elena Delle Donne, and when she’s playing, it’s Elena Delle Donne. I just got here a couple months ago, but playing with her is a privilege and I’ve felt that the times we’ve been on the floor together.”
