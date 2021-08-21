“[She] lifts everybody up, too,” Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said. “It takes pressure off of people because teams can’t help as much off [others]. If you start her, Tina, Myisha, Ariel, Natasha [Cloud] and now you’re bringing in Leilani [Mitchell] and go down the list, all of a sudden it’s different. Who do you help? … Who are they going to leave? That’s a big thing. When we played in the Finals, you couldn’t leave anybody. Lately, they’ve been testing us and leaving some people.”