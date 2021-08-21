Teammates have raved about Delle Donne’s limited practice time, saying she looks like the dominant version of herself. The Mystics’ offense has fallen to No. 6 in the WNBA, averaging 81.2 points after scoring a season-low 20 points in the second half of a 77-64 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. The team is shooting just 40.5 percent from the field, second worst in the league, and 32.5 percent from three-point range. Delle Donne should have an immediate impact on an offense that has largely been carried by Charles, who leads the WNBA in usage.