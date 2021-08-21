Manny Pacquiao is back in the boxing ring Saturday night for the first time in more than two years, as the former eight-division champion faces Yordenis Ugas, the World Boxing Association title holder at 147 pounds, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao’s trainer, Freddie Roach, has hinted this could be the final fight of Pacquiao’s decorated career before announcing he will run for president of the Philippines, where he currently serves as a senator.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 knockouts), 42, is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished boxers of all time, defying age to win world titles in four decades. He most recently defeated Keith Thurman in 2019 via split decision to take the WBA title from Thurman, becoming the oldest welterweight champion in history.

The WBA later stripped Pacquiao of the belt because of inactivity and awarded it to Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs), a 35-year-old Cuban who is making his second title defense since beating Abel Ramos by split decision in 2020.

What to know about Pacquiao vs. Ugas