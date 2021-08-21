Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 knockouts), 42, is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished boxers of all time, defying age to win world titles in four decades. He most recently defeated Keith Thurman in 2019 via split decision to take the WBA title from Thurman, becoming the oldest welterweight champion in history.
The WBA later stripped Pacquiao of the belt because of inactivity and awarded it to Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs), a 35-year-old Cuban who is making his second title defense since beating Abel Ramos by split decision in 2020.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Pacquiao vs. Ugas
Magsayo topples Ceja in 10th round
Mark Magsayo defeated Julio Ceja via a brutal knockout in the 10th round in a World Boxing Council 126-pound title eliminator.
After getting knocked down in the fifth round, Magsayo regrouped to land a straight right that staggered Ceja in the 10th round before following with a vicious right cross. Ceja immediately tumbled to the canvas, and a medical team attended to him before taking Ceja back to the dressing room for additional evaluation.
Castro beats Escandon in 10th round
Carlos Castro defeated Oscar Escandon via technical knockout at 1:08 in the 10th round thanks to a stinging right hand that set up multiple combinations in a featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The fight remained close until Castro (27-0, 12 knockouts) landed a straight right to the temple in the 10th, stunning Escandon (26-6, 18 KOs). Castro continued to move forward with combinations that wobbled Escandon until referee Celestino Ruiz stopped the fight.